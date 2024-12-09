Third Annual Digital Engineering Awards Honour the Pioneers

The third annual Digital Engineering Awards brought together over 100 global engineering leaders and standout individual contributors to celebrate excellence in digital engineering. During the awards gala in Dallas, Texas, co-hosted by ISG, L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and CNBC-TV18, 35 organisations and 14 individuals from North America, Europe and Asia Pacific were recognised for their innovations. Their contributions are redefining technology, sustainability and the future of engineering across the key segments of Mobility, Sustainability, and Tech.

The Digital Engineering Awards, are “a testament to the transformative potential of digital engineering,” the event hosts said. This year’s nominations soared to over 230, reflecting the growing prominence of digital engineering across industries. Submissions hailed from innovators driving change in vital sectors, including, automotive, industrial products, manufacturing, energy, aerospace, medtech, and telecommunications. A special focus was on AI and Gen AI, with two new categories recognising initiatives that are shaping the emerging landscape.

The winners were awarded across two segments - ‘Engineering the Change’ and ‘Engineer at Heart’ - honoring extraordinary achievements at both the enterprise and individual level. Winners emerged from eleven distinct award categories that highlighted excellence in areas such as sustainability, digital products, and the application of emerging technologies.

Michael P. Connors, Chairman and CEO, ISG remarked, “Digital engineering continues to redefine nearly every facet of modern life - from clean energy to healthcare innovations and more. This year’s Digital Engineering Awards spotlight the remarkable engineering advancements that are driving progress globally. This year saw a significant jump in nominations, a testament both to how digital engineering increasingly anchors global industries and infrastructures and to the power of this one-of-a-kind recognition programme."

S Shivakumar, CEO, News18 Studios shared, “We are proud to partner in a platform that celebrates the exceptional talent shaping the future of digital engineering. These stories of innovation inspire industries to push boundaries and deliver impactful solutions. The partnership reflects our dedication to offering our audience insights into groundbreaking developments and celebrating the innovators driving industry transformation."

“This year’s entries showcased unparalleled innovation and a growing diversity within the engineering community. It is particularly uplifting to see more women designing, innovating and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to solve today’s challenges and shape a better tomorrow. We remain steadfast in recognising and celebrating the extraordinary organisations and the individual engineers at their core, who are tirelessly shaping a brighter future through Purposeful. Agile. Innovation," added Amit Chadha, CEO & MD, L&T Technology Services.

