Thomas Cook India and SOTC Launch AI-Powered Platform for Travel Plans

Thomas Cook (India), along with its Group Company, SOTC Travel, has launched an AI-powered platform designed to assist customers in planning, checking availability, and booking customised holidays within minutes.

Advertisment

Deployment and Availability

The platform is initially being used by sellers. However, within the next few months, it will be made accessible to end customers through the company websites, thomascook.in and sotc.in, as well as through the company’s mobile apps.

Streamlining the Customised Travel Planning Process

Advertisment

Traditionally, creating a customised travel program has required significant effort from holiday experts, involving multiple stages such as discovery, research, itinerary creation, pricing, and booking. This process often involves coordination with various external suppliers for flights, hotels, attractions, and local transportation, typically taking 48 to 72 hours or more. The new AI-based platform from Thomas Cook and SOTC aims to reduce this time to under 10 minutes.

Capabilities of the AI Platform

The platform uses Deep Learning and AI algorithms to provide intelligent recommendations that tailor travel itineraries according to customer preferences. With access to a global network of partners for flights, hotels, experiences, and transportation, the platform enables a more personalised and efficient holiday planning and booking experience.

Advertisment

Inspire Engine: AI-driven suggestions that optimise time and budget based on customer interests.

Swift Personalisation: Customised trips can be planned in minutes with tailored recommendations.

Speed: The planning process turnaround time is reduced to under 10 minutes.

Convenience: The platform allows customers to curate trips anytime, any day.

Flexible Customisation: Users can book recommended options or adjust each element of the itinerary to fit their preferences.

Key Features of the Platform

Theme-Based Destination Rankings: Prioritisation of destinations based on themes.

Flight Price Predictions and Recommendations: Forecasts and advice on flight prices.

Activity Ranking and Scheduling: Ranking and scheduling of activities based on user preferences.

Hotel Price Predictions and Recommendations: Forecasts and advice on hotel pricing.

Budget Optimisation: Ensures the trip is planned within the customer’s budget.

Advertisment

Conclusion

Thomas Cook India and SOTC's AI-powered platform marks a notable development in travel planning, offering a quicker, more personalised, and efficient user experience.

Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, ”The new age Indian consumer is increasingly demanding personalised trips – unique, tailor-made programs based on their preferences. Extending our digital-first strategy, I am delighted to announce our AI-powered platform, to help customers plan their customised holidays, check availability and book – in real-time. This will empower both our frontline and customers to create deeply personalised programmes in minutes. This cutting-edge AI technology will transform how Indians plan their travel, and as travel pioneers, we continue to improve our customer experience.”

Advertisment

Daniel D’Souza, President & Country Head – Of Holidays, SOTC Travel said, “We are excited to unveil our AI-powered platform to help customers plan their customised holidays in real time. This platform will ensure the delivery of real-time recommendations and optimise every aspect of trip planning – personalising travel like never before. We believe that AI is the key to unlocking intuitive, efficient, and personalised experiences in this new age of travel, and we at SOTC are excited to lead the way.”