TO THE NEW GenAI conversational search launched

The TO THE NEW GenAI conversational search marks a practical deployment of generative AI within a live digital environment. The company has launched the solution on its own website to simplify information discovery while reinforcing its AI-first approach to digital engineering.

Positioned as a reusable accelerator, the implementation is intended to demonstrate how GenAI can be embedded directly into digital experiences rather than remaining limited to experimentation or conceptual pilots.

From AI pilots to real-world deployment

As enterprises explore generative AI, many continue to struggle with translating strategy into business-ready applications. The conversational search initiative is positioned as a working example of how GenAI can be applied in a simple and functional manner.

By deploying the solution internally on its website, the company aims to show how AI can improve user engagement and decision-making through contextual, conversational access to information.

How the conversational search works

The GenAI-powered search delivers a chat-based interface designed for enterprise use. It provides concise and contextual responses, suggests intelligent follow-up questions, and offers inline navigation to relevant content.

This approach allows users to explore information more efficiently without relying on traditional keyword-based search methods, creating a more guided and interactive discovery experience.

Executive perspective

Commenting on the launch, Narinder Kumar, CEO & Co-founder, TO THE NEW, said generative AI initiatives often remain limited to discussions or isolated pilots. He noted that the implementation was intended to demonstrate how GenAI can be applied in a business-ready and meaningful way.

He added that deploying the solution on the company’s own website helps showcase how AI can enhance digital journeys and deliver measurable outcomes.

Towards a reusable enterprise accelerator

The solution is currently live on the company’s website and is expected to evolve into a customisable accelerator that enterprises can adapt for their own digital platforms.

Through this initiative, the company aims to strengthen its role as a digital engineering partner that not only advises on AI adoption but also builds, implements, and scales GenAI-powered solutions across real-world use cases.

Conclusion

The TO THE NEW GenAI conversational search reflects a broader shift toward embedding generative AI directly into digital experiences. By moving beyond pilots and demonstrating a live, reusable implementation, the initiative highlights how enterprises can operationalise GenAI to improve information access and engagement.

