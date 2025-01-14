TP-Link Displays Make in India Initiatives to Partners

TP-Link India hosted a two-day factory visit for its partners to get acquainte with its Make in India initiatives. The event from 6th to 7th Jan 2025, brought together 60 valued partners from across the country and around 10 senior and mid-management team members from TP-Link India. Under the theme Together Power the Future, participants were given an exclusive tour of state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Silvassa and Daman.

The journey commenced with a tour of the Silvassa plant, where partners observed manufacturing technologies in operation. The first day ended with a dinner at Hotel Deltin, Daman, where TP-Link’s leadership outlined their vision and growth strategies for 2025.



Sanjay Sehgal, Director & COO, TP-Link India addressed the partners, expressing confidence in the visit’s impact and said, “We believe the tour provided valuable insights and reinforced confidence in our solutions. At TP-Link, we are firmly committed to the Make in India venture. Currently, 91.5% of our sales come from Made-in-India products; and we aim to increase this to 96% by the end of the year.”

On the second day, partners visited the Daman manufacturing unit, further solidifying their trust in the company's production capabilities. The visit also offered an opportunity for interaction with the manufacturing team, who shared behind-the-scenes insights into their operations.

Comments

Dr. Nilesh Thakare, MD and Co-Founder, Daccess IT Infra said, "I thank the TP-Link team. The factory visit was superb. The arrangements were impeccable and it was a truly superb experience. Witnessing the Make-in-India manufacturing process of Wi-Fi APs, switches and other products firsthand was truly insightful."

Debasis Behera, Trioline Tech Solutions, Bhubaneswar, Odisha said, "I look forward to a long-term relationship. Thanks to TP-Link for arranging such an insightful factory visit. Witnessing the entire process of assembling in both factories was really amazing. Hoping to see 100% products, including chips and PCBs, manufactured in India soon. Returned back home with lots of good memories and learnings and further strengthening relationship with the brand."