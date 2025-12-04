TP-Link India has expanded its Omada Certified Network Associate training programme to include dedicated Switching and Routing tracks, completing the certification coverage for the full Omada SDN ecosystem. The move follows the certification of more than 1,200 professionals in OCNA Wireless and is positioned to prepare partners for comprehensive SDN deployment across sectors.

Advertisment

Expanded training for end-to-end SDN skills

With the new modules, partners can now train on the full Omada portfolio. This ranges from unmanaged to managed switches and includes L2, L2+ and L3 switching models that scale up to 100G network throughput. On the routing side, TP-Link has enhanced its gateway line-up with new security functions. These additions build on existing VPN and load-balancing features and now include content filtering and SD-WAN. The gateways will also receive ZDNA security upgrades, aimed at increasing protection for enterprise environments.

The full module prepares partners to sell, deploy, configure and maintain complete Omada SDN solutions. Although the programme is open to all, TP-Link is focusing on its SolutionX partners, a group that has shown consistent alignment and long-term engagement with the company’s SDN strategy.

Pathway to specialist certification

TP-Link expands SDN training programme

Partners who complete OCNA Wireless, OCNA Routing and OCNA Switching will be eligible for the Omada Specialist Programme scheduled for launch in 2026. To support the demand for certification, TP-Link plans to conduct at least three batches every month, offering regular access for partners across India to acquire global credentials.

Advertisment

Partner perspective on training rollout

Sumith Satheesan, Head of Enterprise Solution Consulting, TP-Link India, said the expanded programme strengthens partner readiness across the Omada SDN portfolio.

“With the addition of Switching and Routing, we are proud to say that our partners can now deliver the complete Omada SDN ecosystem with confidence. This initiative is not just a training programme, it is an enabler for scalable, secure, and intelligent networks across India. Our goal is to empower every partner with the right knowledge and tools to lead the next wave of SDN transformation,” he said.

Closing view

The addition of Switching and Routing marks a clear extension of TP-Link’s SDN training roadmap. By offering structured certification for the full Omada stack, the company is aiming to equip partners with skills needed for integrated, enterprise-grade deployments, while opening a pathway for advanced specialist recognition in the coming years.

Advertisment

Read More:

CrowdStrike on empowering India’s channel partners for cybersecurity’s future

Quick Heal version 26: anti-fraud, dark-web monitoring and partner growth

How Confluent enables partner growth through developer education & AI integration