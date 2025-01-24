TP-Link Introduces "Jet Set Link" Scheme for Tier 3 Partners

Incentive Program for Partners



TP-Link has launched the "Jet Set Link" Scheme, a rewards initiative tailored specifically for its Tier 3 partners. The scheme, running from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025, aims to recognize and reward partners for their support and exceptional performance.

Multi-Slab Incentive Structure

The "Jet Set Link" scheme features a multi-slab incentive model, offering increased rewards as partners achieve higher sales milestones:

1. First Slab: Partners achieving a target of ₹25 lakhs will receive 10 units of TP-Link EAP225 Wireless Access Points as a reward.

2. Second Slab: Upon reaching a target of ₹45 lakhs, partners will be awarded a 10-gram gold coin.

3. Top Slab: Partners achieving the highest target of ₹75 lakhs will earn a couple of tickets to Europe for a 4-night, 5-day trip.

Encouraging Partner Growth and Performance

This scheme reflects TP-Link's commitment to fostering strong relationships with its partners while encouraging business growth and rewarding achievements. With its tiered reward structure, the "Jet Set Link" scheme aims to motivate partners to achieve higher milestones and benefit from exclusive incentives.

Elaborating on the initiative, Mohit Maheshpuria, GM, SMB, TP-Link India, said, "We value our partners immensely, and it’s our constant endeavour to strive for the same and keep rewarding their hard work and commitment. The ‘Jet Set Link’ scheme is our way of beginning the new calendar year to motivate them and achieve new milestones while building a strong business ecosystem."

The scheme applies to purchases made via regional distributors and national distributors, covering switches, access points, routers, and gateways with designated SKUs. Detailed information on the applicable SKUs and other terms and conditions can be obtained from the TP-Link sales team, as well as the teams of national and regional distributors.

