TPV Technologies expands via Rashi Peripherals and Creative newtech

TPV Technology has announced an expansion in its operations to address the demand for professional and gaming monitors. The company will leverage the distribution networks of Rashi Peripherals and Creative Newtech, which are present in major cities and TIER 1 and TIER 2 cities in India. These networks are also the authorized distributors for AOC’s range of professional and gaming monitors in the Indian market.

The monitor industry in India is currently growing, with projections indicating that the gaming monitor sector could reach a value of USD 7.5 billion by the fiscal year 2028. TPV Technology plans to enhance its retail presence throughout India. The company has updated its distribution strategy to distribute AOC’s range of monitors through Rashi Peripherals Limited and Creative Newtech Limited.

This includes models such as the AOC Gaming 24G2Z - 24 Inch FHD Monitor, AOC - G2590Px, 24.5 Inch Gaming Monitor, AOC - C24G1, 24 Inch curved Gaming Led Monitor with VGA Port, and the AOC 31.5’ Curved 1ms 165Hz Full HD FreeSync Ultra Narrow Border Gaming Monitor.

Commenting on the development, Carol Anne Dias, Managing Director, TPV Technology – AOC & Philips Monitors said “Currently TPV Technologies have over 100 existing models in our gaming monitor portfolio. Therefore, as a part of our expansion strategy we want to increase our penetration and presence across all retail chains in India. Rashi Peripherals Limited and Creative Newtech Limited are our authorized distributors and are responsible for distributing our complete range of gaming range of monitors. They already have a visible network across key cities, on which we want to capitalize and expand our foothold in the Indian market.”

Rashi Peripherals Limited has been designated as the authorized distributor for TPV Technology’s AOC monitors in West India and South India, encompassing cities such as Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, Bhopal, and Raipur. Creative Newtech Limited will handle the distribution in Mumbai and Gujarat. This expansion aims to enhance the availability of AOC professional and gaming monitors throughout India.

AOC’s range of monitors offers various technologies:

Resolutions include Full HD and higher for detailed and clear visuals.

Refresh rates and response times are optimized for smooth imagery and reduced motion blur, suitable for dynamic content and gaming.

Adaptive Sync is available on select models to align the monitor’s refresh rate with the graphics card, ensuring fluid visuals.

Low Blue Light Modes are designed to diminish eye strain during prolonged use.

Flicker-Free Technology is implemented to lessen screen flicker, aiding in a more comfortable viewing experience.

Ergonomic Stands feature adjustability in tilt, swivel, and height to support better posture for users.

