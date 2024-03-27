TPV Technology Partners with Redington Limited for Indian Distribution

TPV Technology Limited, the LCD manufacturer, has appointed Redington Limited, a leading provider of distribution and supply chain solutions, as its strategic distribution partner in India. This collaboration is geared towards bolstering the distribution network for AOC monitors in key markets of North and East India, while also handling the distribution of Philips monitors across the country.

TPV aims to amplify its regional presence through strategic organization, construction, and expansion of its partner network nationwide, marking a significant step in its growth strategy. This decision aligns with TPV's objective of meeting regional market needs and ensuring the widespread availability of its cutting-edge monitor solutions portfolio.

Redington will utilize its extensive network and resources to distribute TPV's monitor solutions throughout India, with a specific emphasis on the burgeoning gaming sector in the area. Through this collaboration, TPV aims to significantly enlarge its partner network across India, reflecting its commitment to expansion and market outreach.

Commenting on the partnership, Carol Anne Dias, Managing Director, TPV Technology – AOC &

Philips Monitors said, "We are thrilled to introduce our world-class high-end non-gaming as well as gaming monitor solutions. For Philips the focus will be on its entire range of monitors, our gaming range comes with 100 Hz, focus will be on pure monitors all above 22 inches in the Indian market. We aim to establish a strong foothold across the nation and capitalize on the burgeoning gaming and professional monitor display sector. Through our partnership with Redington, we are confident in our ability to provide unparalleled access to our innovative products, empowering users with cutting-edge technology and immersive gaming experience.”

Presently, the Indian gaming monitor sector is witnessing substantial expansion, with forecasts suggesting a market worth of $3.1 billion in FY23, projected to soar to $7.5 billion by FY28. This surge is fueled by the rising prominence of esports, an expanding gamer community, and the accessibility of budget-friendly gaming screens.

TPV Technology is strategically positioned to leverage this momentum, with a focus on amplifying the growth of AOC's leading gaming monitor sub-brand, AGON by AOC. Notably, AGON by AOC holds the top global position, as per the Q3/2023 IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker report, positioning TPV to capture a significant share of the burgeoning Indian gaming monitor market.

Commenting on the new role and responsibilities, Raghu Ram, Senior Vice President, of Endpoint Solutions Group, Redington Limited said, “We are excited to join hands with TPV technology to enhance the availability of their award-winning AOC and Philips monitor portfolio in India. From experiencing true color, and brilliant interactive display innovations, to the smoothest and most immersive gameplay possible on next-gen consoles. TPV’s innovative monitor range is geared to meet all of India’s dynamic digital transformation and consumer needs. With this partnership, we aim to cater to the diverse needs of creators and gamers alike, bringing Philips and AOC’s cutting-edge technology to a wider audience across India. Together, we are poised to elevate the content creation and gaming experience for enthusiasts throughout the region.”

Redington possesses a diverse portfolio featuring numerous international brands and maintains a strong network of channel partners, contributing to India's digital transformation. Moreover, Redington will provide support and training to channel partners and resellers through local sales, enablement, and workshops, enhancing their capabilities to offer a comprehensive range of products and services to end customers.

The agreement marks a notable advancement for both TPV Technology and Redington in their endeavor to provide state-of-the-art monitor solutions to customers throughout India.