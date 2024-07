TPV Technology Limited, a major LCD manufacturer, is strengthening AOC’s position as the top gaming monitor brand in India. Creative Newtech Limited, the authorized distributor for TPV Technology, will expand AOC monitor distribution in key metro areas and Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in Maharashtra and Gujarat. This move aims to extend the reach of AOC professionals and gaming monitors in western India.

According to the IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker Report: Gaming Monitor 2023Q4 (≥144Hz), TPV's gaming brand, AGON by AOC, is the world's leading gaming monitor brand. The report highlighted AOC's prominence in providing smooth gameplay experiences for gamers.

The gaming monitor market in India is growing rapidly and is expected to exceed USD 10 million by 2031. TPV Technology plans to capitalize on this growth by increasing its presence in key retail chains across India. The company has redesigned its distribution strategy, using Creative Newtech Limited’s channel network to distribute a wide range of AOC monitors, including models like the AOC Gaming 24G2Z, CU34G3S, C32G2E, 24G4, and 27G4. AOC’s gaming monitors range from 24-inch to 34-inch sizes, with features like 180 Hz to 360 Hz refresh rates, Full HD, FreeSync, and ultra-narrow borders.

Commenting on the same, Carol Anne Dias, Managing Director, TPV Technology – AOC & Philips Monitors said "AOC boasts a rich gaming legacy as the world's top gaming monitor brand. Our dedication lies in delivering state-of-the-art technology, to support the gaming community. Our focus on innovation has helped us maintain our leadership position and provide gamers with the necessary tools they need to succeed.”

AOC's monitor lineup meets various needs and budgets, serving both casual gamers and professional e-sports players. The portfolio includes budget-friendly options with impressive specifications and high-end gaming monitors featuring the latest technology. The AOC AGON monitor lineup offers Indian gamers a seamless and immersive gaming experience with products tailored to their specific needs.

AOC’s professional and gaming monitors feature advanced technologies such as:

Sharp Resolutions: From Full HD to ultra-high resolutions for clear visuals.

Fast Refresh Rates & Response Times: Ensuring smooth visuals and minimal blurring, ideal for fast-paced content and gaming.

Adaptive Sync : Synchronizing the monitor's refresh rate with the graphics card for seamless visuals (select models).

Low Blue Light Modes: Reducing eye strain for extended viewing sessions.

Flicker-Free Technology: Minimizing screen flicker for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Ergonomic Stands: Adjustable for tilt, swivel, and height to promote comfortable posture.

Commenting on this development, Ketan Patel, Managing Director, of Creative Newtech, said: “We are excited to capture the increasing demand for monitors, particularly in the gaming segment, we shall leverage our extensive channel network to bring AOC’s diverse range of monitors more effectively. Together, we are set to redefine the gaming monitor landscape in India, ensuring that AOC continues to lead the market with cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance.

We are optimistic about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead. Our strategic initiatives and strong partnerships position us well to meet the growing demand for high-quality gaming monitors in India. We look forward to continuing our journey of growth and success, providing our customers with the best-in-class products and services.”

