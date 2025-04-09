Transformation NOW! 2025 India Focuses on ERP, Cloud, and AI Strategies

NTT DATA Business Solutions hosted Transformation NOW! 2025 India, drawing over 1,200 participants, including business leaders, technology professionals, and enterprise stakeholders. The event featured more than 15 sessions covering key themes such as ERP modernization, cloud migration, artificial intelligence integration, and data management.

Advertisment

A keynote address by Sonam Wangchuk highlighted the intersection of sustainability and innovation. He presented insights on his artificial glacier initiative, explaining how ice stupas are used to store and supply water in high-altitude regions facing seasonal shortages. His session underscored the importance of combining local knowledge with technology to address environmental challenges and support long-term water security.

Speaking about the event, Gaurav Agarwal, EVP & MD NTT DATA Business Solutions India, said, “Transformation NOW! 2025 India is a premier platform for shaping the future of digital enterprises. We are thrilled to host industry leaders, technology experts, and visionaries like Sonam Wangchuk, whose insights on sustainability and innovation inspired attendees. The event brought together thought leaders across industries to discuss the evolving technology landscape, from ERP modernization to AI and cloud adoption.”

NTT DATA Showcases AI-Based Human Avatar Platform at Transformation NOW!

Advertisment

At the Transformation NOW! 2025 India event, NTT DATA Business Solutions presented PARSONII, a digital human platform developed by its global innovation team. This AI-powered solution demonstrated emerging capabilities in human-avatar interaction, with potential applications across customer service, healthcare, and enterprise communication.

The event featured discussions on technology trends, innovation showcases, and insights from industry leaders. It served as a platform for enterprises to explore advancements in digital transformation and prepare for evolving business and technology requirements.

Advertisment

Read More:

Focus on Hybrid Cloud Integration and AI powered IT Automation

We Emphasise on Interdependence of AI and Cloud technologies

Advertisment

Integrating AI, data analytics, and Technologies Help Businesses

Integrating AI, data analytics, and Technologies Help Businesses