Tredence Opens AI Experience and Collaboration Center in Bangalore

Tredence, a Data Science and AI solutions provider, has announced the opening of its AI Experience and Collaboration Center in Bangalore, India. The center will allow clients and partners to engage with generative and prescriptive AI technologies, exploring their potential to address complex business challenges and showcasing how AI tools can deliver rapid solutions.

Focus on Co-Innovation and Collaboration

The AI Experience and Collaboration Center will serve as a hub for co-innovation, providing hands-on labs, proof-of-concepts, and rapid prototyping to turn ideas into practical solutions. Collaboration initiatives will include executive briefings, hackathons, envisioning sessions, and design thinking workshops. This setup is designed to foster a collaborative environment where teams can work together to create AI-driven innovations.

We are creating an environment where global capabilities and partnerships converge to drive innovation at scale. This center represents a strategic leap forward, bringing together stakeholders—clients, employees, partners, and startups—to co-create applied AI solutions that blend design thinking, engineering excellence, and human experience,” said Soumendra Mohanty, Chief Strategy Officer of Tredence. “This center will provide a collaborative space for global teams to experiment and co-create breakthrough solutions powered by agentic AI and other emerging technologies.”

“Enterprises want to differentiate with GenAI, move fast, and scale results across their businesses. However, many face a critical gap in the domain expertise and engineering skills necessary to achieve this differentiation at speed. They need a clear, validated roadmap to transition from proof of concept to full-scale production.” said Shub Bhowmick, CEO and Co-founder of Tredence. “Tredence’s AI Experience and Collaboration Center is designed to demonstrate pragmatic AI innovations, including industry-leading solutions and accelerators, that can be customized and deployed within weeks.”

“Technology providers are increasingly building experience centers to demonstrate the value of AI across the entire enterprise lifecycle, showcasing how it can unlock business outcomes from strategy to execution,” says Namratha Dharshan, Chief Business Leader, ISG Research. “With Tredence's focus on industry AI solutions, coupled with strong engineering expertise, ISG recognizes their ability to drive last-mile AI adoption—crucial for realizing a holistic business transformation. The new AI Experience Center will complement this vision, helping clients scale AI adoption across industries by fostering collaboration and innovation.”

AI/ML Solutions and Collaboration with Strategic Partners

Tredence has developed over 100 industry-specific AI and machine learning solutions through its ATOM.AI platform. These solutions provide clients with an end-to-end process designed to mitigate risks and accelerate the implementation of AI technologies. Tredence has also collaborated with leading data and hyperscale partners, such as Databricks, Google Cloud Platform, Snowflake, AWS, and Microsoft Azure, to co-develop AI solutions.

Commitment to Innovation

Tredence allocates 8-10% of its annual revenue to innovation and experimentation, with the newly established AI Experience and Collaboration Center playing a crucial role in this strategy. The center aims to drive leadership in AI while fostering client-focused innovation. It provides a space for clients to engage with AI solutions and refine their strategies for leveraging AI to transform critical business processes.