UiPath Announced Raghu Malpani as CTO

UiPath, an enterprise automation, and AI software company, has announced the appointment of Raghu Malpani as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Malpani will directly report to Chief Innovation Officer and UiPath Executive Chairman Daniel Dines, overseeing the company's engineering teams.

Bringing extensive experience to the position, Malpani previously served as Corporate Vice President for the Microsoft 365 Application and Data Platform at Microsoft. During his tenure, he led various global teams responsible for critical platforms such as Microsoft Exchange Core, CoPilot semantic index platform, and Microsoft Graph. With a career spanning 15 years at Microsoft, he held leadership roles, including General Manager, overseeing multiple Microsoft Azure cloud offerings.

Prior to his role at Microsoft, Malpani contributed to Meta, where he led the global Decisions Platform team. In this capacity, he spearheaded the development of experimentation, personalization, and market intelligence platforms across all product areas at Facebook. Malpani's diverse expertise positions him well to drive technological innovation and advancement at UiPath.

“I am happy to welcome Raghu to UiPath, where he will apply his technical depth, leadership skills, and relationship building with customers to advance UiPath’s technology strategy,” said Dines. “Raghu is a people and customer-focused engineering leader who has led best-in-class products and teams. At UiPath, he will direct and focus our engineering priorities, working across functions within the company as we deliver leading enterprise automation and AI software for end-to-end business processes.”

“Throughout my career, my passion has been growing highly productive global teams dedicated to tackling some of the most exciting and challenging enterprise software opportunities,” said Malpani. “I believe that UiPath can accelerate how businesses grow and innovate through enterprise automation and AI, and I look forward to being a hands-on leader that evolves how UiPath delivers its platform and brings its products to market. I’m excited to help drive impact for UiPath’s customers and deliver enterprise automation across all applications and people in their organizations.”

Malpani graduated from the National Institute of Technology in Karnataka, India.

