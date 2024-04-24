UiPath Inaugrates New Data Centers in Pune and Chennai

UiPath, an enterprise automation, and AI software provider has expanded its global footprint with the inauguration of two new data centers located in Pune and Chennai. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering the UiPath Automation Cloud services for its Indian clientele, ensuring that the infrastructure, applications, and data are optimally positioned to meet local demands.

The establishment of these data centers is a key step for UiPath’s cloud division, addressing the need for cloud-based services in the region. The focus is on delivering uninterrupted service and maintaining compliance with regulatory standards. Designed for high availability and reduced latency, these facilities reportedly assist in cloud deployment capabilities.

The data centers will host a suite of UiPath Services, which include Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Applications, and Core Automation. These services will be accessible to customers through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, aligning with the growing trend of cloud adoption in enterprise operations.

With the introduction of these data centers, UiPath Automation Cloud is set to offer an enhanced portfolio of services. Customers can look forward to a robust platform that supports a wide range of automation and AI capabilities.

"India is a crucial market for UiPath and houses a robust engineering presence in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. As we continue to expand our footprint, the launch of our new data centers in Pune and Chennai further underscores our commitment to empowering Indian businesses with cutting-edge automation solutions, ” said Arun Balasubramanian, Vice President & Managing Director, India & South Asia, UiPath.

“These data centers represent a pivotal step in our mission to democratize automation and drive digital transformation globally. By bringing the UiPath Automation Cloud closer to our Indian customers, we aim to deliver value, enabling businesses to harness the full potential of automation,” Balasubramanian said.

UiPath expands its cloud regions to include India, the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, and Australia with the addition of new data centers in Pune and Chennai.

