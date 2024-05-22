UiPath Partners with Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365

UiPath, a company specializing in enterprise automation and AI software, has announced an integration between its UiPath Business Automation Platform and Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365. This integration allows joint customers to automate knowledge work and improve user experiences using UiPath. Microsoft Azure is a cloud platform used for UiPath, including UiPath Automation Cloud.

The UiPath Business Automation Platform helps customers increase productivity, transform user experiences, and innovate with AI-powered automation. UiPath is among the first ecosystem partners for Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams.

With this plugin, joint customers can access UiPath's automation capabilities from Copilot for Microsoft 365, Teams, UiPath Autopilot, or their custom copilot-like experience. Customers can utilize Microsoft 365 Graph as a knowledge base and combine it with UiPath automation and document understanding models to automate end-to-end business processes.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft integrates UiPath automation to enable potentially millions of Microsoft users to extend the power of automation within Microsoft Copilot by accessing GenAI and specialized AI models from UiPath,” said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. “We strive to accelerate human achievement through our end-to-end automation platform that enables any knowledge worker to automate processes, any developer to produce richer user experiences, and any business to foster transformed digital workspaces with AI and automation.”

Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Teams introduces new GenAI features to knowledge workers worldwide who utilize Microsoft 365 applications daily. It enables users to analyze and gain insights from information stored in the Microsoft 365 Graph, facilitating collaboration on tasks among colleagues.

Srini Raghavan, Vice President, Product, Microsoft Teams Ecosystem added, “UiPath Business Automation Platform’s integration with Microsoft Copilot allows Microsoft 365 users to discover and run UiPath automations directly from Copilot for Microsoft 365. Solutions like this are at the heart of advancing a new era of work with Microsoft Copilot helping make employees more productive and creative."

The UiPath integration with Copilot for Microsoft 365 enables joint customers to automate business processes directly within Teams. Users gain access to a pre-built automation library for executing common, repetitive tasks and specialized automation tailored for specific functions or industries. They can also discover and execute company-developed automations.

For instance, loan officers can now manage loan requests through Teams by requesting summaries of applications, submitting them for approval via UiPath, conducting background checks, handling customer emails, and obtaining digital signatures to finalize transactions.

