UiPath Releases 2024 State of the Automation Professional Report

UiPath, an enterprise automation, and AI software company has released its annual State of the Automation Professional Report, highlighting trends and insights into the automation landscape. The report, based on a global survey of 1,909 automation professionals and students, revealed that 2024 marks a pivotal year for integrating AI into automation workflows, with 90% of automation professionals either using or planning to use AI within the year.

Advertisment

Motivations and AI Usage in Automation

According to the report, the primary motivation for incorporating AI into automation is increased productivity, cited by 66% of respondents. Automation professionals are leveraging AI in multiple areas, including writing code (67%), creating documentation (57%), and testing (47%).

Growing Automation Teams

Advertisment

The report shows significant growth in automation teams, with 61% of respondents indicating their company has increased the number of automation professionals in the past year. Looking ahead, 81% expect their organization to hire additional automation professionals in the coming year. The report emphasizes the importance of training as more professionals are needed to handle evolving automation tools.

Key Findings from the 2024 Report

Career Satisfaction and Longevity: 70% of automation professionals expect to remain in the industry for the next five years, and 86% believe their current job in automation will support their future career moves.

Advertisment

Trust in Automation's Future: Over 84% of respondents believe in the growth of the software automation field, and 80% anticipate having a more important role in their organizations over the next year.

Maturity of Automation in Organizations: 60% of respondents stated that their organization has been using automation for more than five years, a significant increase from 47% in the previous year. Automation is most commonly implemented in departments such as accounting and finance (67%), IT (53%), and operations (51%).

AI Embedded in Automation Processes: 81% of respondents reported using AI products in their automation projects at least several times per week, with only 19% facing challenges incorporating AI into their workflows.

Advertisment

The findings highlight the expanding role of AI in automation and the continued growth of automation teams across various industries.



“In the past year, the data from our survey shows progress with technological discovery and preparation for AI and automation. Automation professionals are benefiting greatly from leaping forward with specialized AI and GenAI integrations in their automation projects, with even more capable agentic AI workflows on the horizon,” said Agi Garaba, Chief People Officer at UiPath. “The combination of business automation and AI holds incredible potential to transform organizations, increasing productivity while empowering these critical professionals to take their careers to the next level.”