Uniline CMD Rakesh K. Bansal Honored with Honorary USA Doctorate

At a formal ceremony hosted at New Delhi’s Lalit Hotel, American East Coast University (AECU), USA, awarded Rakesh K. Bansal, Founder and Chairman-Managing Director of Uniline Energy Systems, an Honorary Doctorate in acknowledgement of his contributions to Green Energy. Bansal will now be formally recognized as Dr. Rakesh K. Bansal.

The event highlighted achievements across multiple sectors, honouring top professionals, dignitaries, academicians, and industry stakeholders. Awardees were selected by an expert panel based on the quality and impact of their contributions.

Recognizing Leadership in Green Energy

Uniline Energy Systems, a Make In India enterprise, has served India’s energy sector for over 35 years. Known for its IGBT Online UPS, Server Voltage Transformers, and solar products, Uniline has established itself as a provider of power solutions for critical applications. The company supports sectors such as Defense, Aerospace, Railways, Telecommunications, BFSI, and emerging areas including MSMEs, SMEs, and startups. Uniline’s ongoing commitment to sustainability underscores its dedication to supporting India’s energy needs responsibly.

In his address, Dr. R.K. Bansal expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am honoured to receive this esteemed recognition and extend my heartfelt thanks to AEC University for this privilege. Our clients span diverse industries, from Defense and Aerospace to MSMEs and Startups, which motivates us to continuously innovate and provide reliable power solutions.”

Uniline Expands Contributions to India’s Renewable Energy Goals

Uniline Energy’s solar products have achieved national reach, significantly contributing to India’s renewable energy objectives. Dr. Rakesh K. Bansal, Founder and Chairman-Managing Director, announced that Uniline plans to reveal major solar projects after Diwali, underlining the company's dedication to advancing Green Energy in India.

AECU Honors 22 Leaders Across India

In its annual recognition program, American East Coast University (AECU) awarded honorary doctorates to 22 honorees across India, supporting excellence in various fields. Dr. Bansal noted that this recognition will drive Uniline’s efforts in R&D, aiming to create even more energy-efficient solutions.

Financial Growth and Industry Recognition

Recently, Uniline Energy reported a revenue milestone of Rs. 110 crore, with an ambitious target of Rs. 150 crore for the current fiscal year. In acknowledgement of its commitment to innovation, Uniline received an award from a national ICT publication for the "Best Innovative UPS with Lithium Batteries."

Commitment to a Collaborative Work Culture

Dr. Bansal emphasized his commitment to fostering a collaborative work environment at Uniline, encouraging team members and partners to pursue growth opportunities. He assured stakeholders of Uniline’s support through advanced technology, competitive pricing, and efficient logistics.

Future Goals in Green Energy

Uniline Energy looks ahead to furthering its role in India’s Green Energy sector, focused on innovation and sustainable energy solutions for India’s future.