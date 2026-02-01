Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister unveils budget for 2026-27

Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman is presenting her 9th Union Budget today. This is the first time that a finance minister has reached this milestone. She has surpassed her predecessors from the previous governments.

All eyes are set upon this budget 2026, which is expected to boost the Make in India initiatives and also going to recognise and strengthen the latest technology boom of Artificial Intelligence, while making announcements related to the semiconductors.

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister sets the tone

Union Budget 2026 is inspired by three kartvayas, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2026-2027.

Union Budget: FM announced Rs.10,000 crore for MSMEs,

I propose to set up Rs. 10,000 crore MSME growth fund to create future champions.

said Nirmala Sitharaman in her address during the Union Budget 2026 at the Kartavya Bhawan.

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget: Focus on six areas , including manufacturing and MSMEs

During the Union Budget 2026, the Finance Minister announced that the government will focus on the holistic economic growth for which they have recognised six focus areas.

Boost manufacturing in seven strategic sectors.

Reinventing legacy industrial sectors to boost productivity and competitiveness.

Long-term Security and stability in the economic and financial systems will be focused.

Create future Champions in MSMEs to further elevate the economic growth.

For region-wise growth and urban development govt. will develop city economic regions.

Semiconductor Mission 2.0: Rs. 40,000 crores outlay announced in the budget 2026

At the Union Budget 2026, the Finance Minister made another major announcement. Semiconductor Mission 2.0. It will boost India's semiconductor ecosystem.

Major points that need to be considered -

Rs. 40,000 crore increased outlay to take advantage of the growing momentum of Semiconductor Mission 2.0.

Industry-led research and training centres for semiconductors will be in the spotlight.

Scheme announced to enable states to establish three chemical parks through a challenge route, it will strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Union Budget 2026: Tax holiday until 2047 to foreign cloud players providing services via Indian resellers

Another major announcement for the day, Sitharaman has proposed a tax holiday extending until 2047 for foreign companies providing Cloud services globally from Indian Data centres.

It does come with a clause for the domestic players. Foreign companies need to provide services to Indian customers exclusively via Indian resellers.

E2E Standard Committee: Union Budget 2026

Finance Minister Sitharaman proposed to set up an Education to Employment and Enterprises (E2E) standard committee. It will look forward to boost services sector as part of the bigger picture for the Viksit Bharat Vision.

"The 21st century is technology-driven. Adoption of technology must benefit all sections of society, from farmers in the fields to women in STEM, youth looking to upskill and young people seeking new opportunities."

The finance minister stated in her address.

Niramala Sitharaman also outlined that the government has already taken measures to enable emerging technologies, including the India AI Mission, the National Quantum Mission, the Anusandhan National Research fund, and the Development and Innovation Fund.