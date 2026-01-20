UST acquires Tailwind Business Ventures to deepen fintech play

UST acquires Tailwind Business Ventures in a move aimed at strengthening its position in the banking and financial services sector while expanding its footprint in South America. The acquisition adds domain expertise and delivery capacity as demand for digital banking implementation and services continues to grow.

Tailwind Business Ventures is a Texas-based fintech company founded in 2003 as Integritas Solutions Group. It operates from Austin, Texas, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and expanded to Sri Lanka in 2009, followed by a delivery centre in Portugal in 2019. The company employs more than 220 people globally.

Focus on digital banking solutions

With this acquisition, UST plans to increase its share of digital banking solutions implementation and support services for banks and credit unions. The digital banking market is seeing sustained growth, driving demand for modernisation, integration, and ongoing technology services.

Tailwind provides technology services to financial institutions worldwide, with core offerings that include the implementation of AI-based digital banking solutions, legacy system modernisation, and product customisation aligned to specific client requirements.

The company also delivers product and project management services, supporting clients across different stages of their technology initiatives.

Leadership perspectives on the acquisition

“I am excited to welcome the Tailwind team to UST,” said Manu Gopinath, President, UST. He noted that Tailwind’s core banking expertise combined with UST’s capabilities in modernisation, AI, and enterprise transformation strengthens the company’s ability to address complex banking challenges.

According to Gopinath, the combined capabilities support hyper-personalisation, integrated systems architecture, and security by design. He added that the acquisition improves UST’s ability to drive end-to-end banking transformation in emerging and high-growth markets including LATAM, APAC, and Africa, while also strengthening its presence in North America.

Strengthening platforms and partnerships

“Acquisition of Tailwind marks a strategically significant investment for UST as we strengthen our banking and financial services platforms and solutions,” said Vijay Padmanabhan, Chief Financial Officer, UST.

He highlighted Tailwind’s expertise in core banking delivered through advanced digital banking solutions and noted that the company’s partnerships with providers such as Temenos and Q2 enhance the value delivered to clients.

Tailwind’s next phase within UST

“Becoming part of UST is an exciting next chapter for the Tailwind team,” said Paulo Vieira, Co-founder, Tailwind. He said the acquisition enables the company to scale its Software as a Relationship approach globally while maintaining a focus on long-term client partnerships.

Vieira added that shared values and cultural alignment between the two organisations make the integration a natural fit, with the combined teams aiming to establish a new global software development standard.

Deal details

UST and Tailwind Business Ventures did not disclose the value of the acquisition.