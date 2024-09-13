UST Launches 'UST Retail GenAI Platform' at London Innovation Lab

UST, a digital transformation solutions provider, introduced its 'UST Retail GenAI Platform' at the London Innovation Lab. The platform was inaugurated by Steve Rempel, SVP & International CIO at Walgreens Boots Alliance, who shared insights on key success factors for Generative AI (GenAI) adoption, emphasizing the importance of understanding the trust cycle when planning investments.

Advertisment

Before the launch, UST CEO Krishna Sudheendra highlighted the company's commitment to advancing GenAI adoption, including an internal program aimed at training 25,000 employees on the technology.

GenAI’s Potential in Retail

According to research, AI could generate between $400 billion and $660 billion in economic value for the retail sector. Despite this potential, many companies have yet to fully leverage these new technologies. Developed by UST’s technology and industry experts, the UST Retail GenAI Platform combines established business models with GenAI capabilities such as search, summarization, automation, and creation to enhance retail operations.

Advertisment

Features of the UST Retail GenAI Platform

The platform offers a ready-to-use experience for retail enterprises, mapping GenAI capabilities with business operations to support better decision-making. It allows retailers to pilot GenAI-driven solutions, test different scenarios, accelerate innovation, and streamline operations. Through scenario cards, businesses can conceptualize and plan AI strategies by addressing specific industry challenges, enabling a safer and more effective integration of GenAI solutions.

"At UST, we've partnered with six of the world's top ten retailers, transforming their businesses. While AI is already transforming retail operations, we still need to unlock its full potential. The UST Retail GenAI Platform offers a structured approach for exploring generative AI scenarios, marking a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize retail operations through the power of generative AI. This is aligned to our focus on building platforms that can help scale the adoption of GenAI-led ways of working,” said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST.

Advertisment

Survey Highlights Key Benefits of AI in Digital Transformation

A recent survey commissioned by UST emphasized the advantages of investing in digital transformation, particularly in AI. Respondents identified building resilience to handle future disruptions, increasing profitability, and improving sustainability as key outcomes of technological advancements in their businesses.

UST AlphaAI: Enhancing Business Agility

Advertisment

UST’s AI platform, AlphaAI, consolidates the company's AI offerings to support business agility, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation efforts. This platform is designed to help organizations adapt more effectively to changing market conditions while improving overall efficiency.