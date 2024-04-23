Veeam Expands Support for Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager

Veeam has expanded its Data Platform to include support for host-based backups of virtual machines (VMs) that use the Oracle Linux KVM hypervisor. This move comes as businesses explore various virtualization platforms to meet their unique requirements. Veeam’s update aims to offer its 450,000 customers more options. Veeam Data Platform offers data security, data recovery, and data freedom to backup and use data remotely without platform or cloud lock-in.

“In talking with customers, the topic of data freedom is always high on their list,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer at Veeam. "From the cloud to on-premises, and often hybrid. We don’t just protect their data; we make it easy for customers. Introducing support for Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager further expands our choice in virtualization, empowering businesses to select and migrate to the platforms that best suit their needs, while maintaining seamless data management, security, and protection."

The new support for Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager allows for comprehensive protection, including full VM recoveries and granular file-level restoration. It also includes secure backup management that complies with data regulations. The Veeam Data Platform is reportedly going to adapt to the changing needs of businesses in both virtualization and cloud environments.

Key features of the Veeam Data Platform include:

Multi-Platform Compatibility: The platform works with many virtualization and cloud services, such as VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, Amazon AWS, and Google Cloud. This ensures users can work with various environments using the Veeam Universal License.

Data Mobility: Companies can switch between virtualization platforms without losing data management features or facing restrictions from vendors, thanks to a portable data format.

Secure Data Protection: The platform’s backup and recovery features protect critical data across different virtualization platforms, helping to prevent data loss and downtime.

Improved Efficiency: Veeam’s platform simplifies data management across various virtualized and cloud environments, which can improve operational efficiency.

Unified Management Interface: A central dashboard allows users to oversee and secure data across different platforms, streamlining the management process.

This enhancement means users don’t have to invest in new tools, hardware, or licenses, allowing them to focus on business growth rather than backup management. Veeam’s platform supports organizations of all sizes as they navigate the evolving landscape of virtualization and cloud computing.

