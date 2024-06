Veeam Software has introduced Veeam Data Cloud Vault, a cloud-based storage service for secure off-site backup data storage. The service ensures data is always immutable and encrypted, adding extra protection for critical information.

It was showcased at VeeamON 2024. Enterprises can use this Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) offering to store, manage, and access data without needing to design, implement, and manage their own cloud or physical storage infrastructure, following zero trust principles.

“Eighty-five percent of organizations that suffered a cyber-attack last year are now using cloud storage that offers immutability, according to the Veeam Ransomware Trends Report 2024,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam.

“Storing a backup of your data offsite is an essential part of any backup strategy and it’s critical to rapid, clean recovery from an outage or a cyber-attack. New Veeam Data Cloud Vault meets this demand of enterprises by delivering an added level of data protection, cyber resilience, compliance adherence, faster recovery, and prevention against insider threats. These factors collectively contribute to strengthening the overall security posture of organizations without breaking the bank,” he added.

Veeam Vault offers a pre-configured and fully managed cloud storage resource on Azure, addressing challenges related to securely architecting infrastructure and unpredictable cloud cost models. Organizations, both enterprise and SMB, can use Veeam Vault to store, manage, and access their data with a predictably priced subscription model. The pricing includes the storage component, necessary API calls to write to storage in an immutable format, and read and egress data for recovery, eliminating unexpected costs.

Users can access the service through Veeam's software interface, manage their storage requirements, and easily scale storage needs over time. The service also offers reliability and disaster recovery capabilities provided by the cloud storage provider.

Veeam Vault is designed to support Veeam Data Platform users with secure cloud storage for backups. It allows direct writing of backups to Veeam Vault or complements on-premises storage as part of a 3-2-1-1-0 backup strategy with copying and/or tiering. Key features of Veeam Vault include:

Secure: Data is safeguarded on Zero Trust storage that is immutable, encrypted, and logically air-gapped from production.

Easy: Provides on-demand, fully managed Azure storage without configuration, management, or integration complexities.

Predictable: Offers flat per TB pricing, including API calls, restore, and egress charges, eliminating bill shock. Offers flat per TB pricing, including API calls, restore, and egress charges, eliminating bill shock.

“Absolutely certain data survival with assured data integrity is foundational to recovering from any data loss event, especially cyber-attacks,” said Phil Goodwin, research vice president, IDC. “Storing data offsite in an air-gapped, immutable, encrypted vault can provide this data survival and integrity certainty. Veeam Data Cloud Vault enhances Veeam’s cyber recovery capabilities using Storage as-a-service (STaaS) delivery. Based on zero trust principles, Veeam Vault can give customers an easy-to-use cloud vaulting option fully wrapped in Veeam services.”

As demand for Veeam Vault grows, Veeam plans to introduce new capabilities throughout 2024. These enhancements will help organizations:

Optimize costs with colder and archive-class object storage tiers, suitable for older or secondary backups where slower restore performance is acceptable for lower-cost long-term retention.

Improve efficiencies by centrally managing and monitoring all aspects of Veeam Vault through tighter integration with the single UI of Veeam Data Platform.

