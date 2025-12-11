_Veeam links data protection with ServiceNow workflows

Veeam Software has introduced the Veeam App for ServiceNow, a tool designed to bring data protection tasks directly into ServiceNow workflows. The release places backup management, orchestration and compliance reporting inside the ITSM platform used by many enterprises.
According to the company, the app delivers automation and policy-based control for critical organisational assets, using the Veeam Data Platform as its foundation. It is now available on the ServiceNow Store.
A bridge between data protection and ITSM
The app functions as a connection between Veeam infrastructure and ServiceNow. Users can view, monitor and trigger Veeam-powered operations without shifting to a separate console. The integration supports bi-directional synchronisation, so activity and status changes appear in both systems in real time.
John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer, Veeam, said that modern businesses depend on consistent data availability. He said data resilience ensures ongoing operations, and that combining Veeam’s backup and recovery features with ServiceNow automation helps simplify tasks, speed up recovery and improve audit readiness across regulated environments.
The app is positioned for sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and finance. It also targets enterprises that want to standardise backup operations through:
Self-service data protection
Automated incident creation for continuity
Enhanced organisational insights using Veeam data
Policy-driven auditing and compliance
Role-based access for backup tasks
Alix Douglas, Group Vice President, Partner Solutions, ServiceNow, said the collaboration is guided by a shared effort to solve operational challenges. She said the app supports data protection requirements across regulated industries and marks the beginning of wider joint work.
Key capabilities
Veeam lists the following features for the new app:
Automation and compliance: Automated audit trails and regulatory documentation
Bi-directional synchronisation: Unified workflows with real-time updates
Role-based access: Integration with ServiceNow user groups and policies
Faster response: Reduced manual steps and clearer traceability across processes
The app is available at no cost for Veeam Data Platform Advanced and Premium customers through the ServiceNow Store.
Read More:
HPE unveils unified AI-native networking for hybrid operations
Green IT solutions India: Sathyam Computers on adoption of server virtualisation
How Vultr is redefining Cloud for SMBs, developers and AI workloads
How Tiger Analytics is reimagining enterprise AI from POC to production