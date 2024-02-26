Veeam ProPartner Summit 2024: Success and Culture in Lucknow

Veeam Software wrapped up its partner event, the Veeam ProPartner Summit 2024, held from February 22nd to 24th in Lucknow. The summit united 54 channel partners, representing 45 distinct organizations, along with industry experts. Over three days, attendees engaged in insightful discussions, strategic planning sessions, collaborative endeavors, and a spiritual journey to Ayodhya for enlightenment.

Advertisment

The summit kicked off with a keynote address by two esteemed leaders from Veeam India and SAARC: Mr. Amarish Karnik, Director of Channel and Alliances, and Mr. Sandeep Bhambure, VP & Managing Director. They acknowledged the pivotal role of partners in driving the company's success in 2023 and reaffirmed Veeam's commitment to supporting them in achieving their business objectives.

Additionally, they highlighted the benefits of Veeam's enhanced ProPartner network. Sandeep elaborated on the go-to-market strategy for 2024, discussing strategies to foster partnerships, networking, and growth, and provided a clear roadmap for channel partners to capitalize on emerging opportunities in data protection.

Commenting upon the Veeam ProPartner Summit 2024, Amarish said, “We are thrilled to welcome our partners to the 3rd edition of the Veeam ProPartner Summit 2024. Our business thrives on collaboration with partners, and we proudly operate as a 100% channel-driven enterprise in India. Our extensive ecosystem comprises valued service providers, resellers, distributors, and alliance partners, all committed to addressing the data and ransomware protection needs of our customers.

Advertisment

With an unwavering dedication to ensuring uninterrupted access to data and applications across any hybrid or multi-cloud infrastructure, we ensure business continuity, through our partners. Our scalable partner ecosystem enables us to extend our reach across diverse markets, including Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3, as well as various industry verticals.”

Adding to this Sandeep said, “Cyber-Attacks are the #1 cause of business outages across organizations, with ransomware posing the most common and impactful threat. Reliability and consistency of protecting IaaS and SaaS alongside datacenter servers are the key drivers for improving data protection in 2024 according to the Veeam Data Protection Trends report 2024. Recognizing the critical need to mitigate the adverse effects of data loss, which can jeopardize both reputation and revenue, Veeam provides robust data protection and ransomware recovery solutions. Our goal is to help customers to recover swiftly and achieve radical resilience. Central to this endeavor are our partners, who play an essential role in our go-to-market strategy. They enable us to navigate the dynamic business landscape and effectively meet evolving customer needs.”

In Lucknow's culturally vibrant setting, the summit commemorated the combined achievements of Veeam and its esteemed partners throughout 2023. The event included an award ceremony on the second day, recognizing Veeam's partners for their exceptional contributions and steadfast dedication to delivering outstanding results.

Advertisment

Arrow PC Network Pvt. Ltd was awarded Veeam All-Star Partner of the Year 2023 in the North region. CitiusCloud Services LLP was recognized as the Veeam Trailblazer Partner of the Year 2023 in the West Region. Dhanyaayai Enterprise Pvt Ltd. earned the title of Veeam Icon Partner of the Year 2023 in the South Region.

The title of Innovative Service Partner of the Year 2023 was bestowed upon UBX Cloud Private Ltd. RIA Infosolutions Pvt.Ltd distinguished themselves by being awarded with Rising Star Service Partner of the Year 2023.

The event also spotlighted Veeam’s Technology Strategy for 2024, led by Mr. Amol Diwanji, Head of Presales, India and SAARC, Veeam, and Mr. Dave Russell, Vice President of Enterprise Strategy, Veeam. Together, they provided an extensive overview of technological advancements, innovations, and Veeam’s enhanced solutions, outlining key focus areas set to propel growth for Veeam and its partners in the coming year.

Advertisment

Adding depth, Amol moderated a thought-provoking Veeam Strategic Workloads panel discussion, fostering a rich exchange of ideas among Dave and industry experts such as Nisha Tijare – Head of Inside Sales, Veeam; Anil Nama – CIO at CtrlS Datacenters; and Biswajit Das – Head of Data and AI at AWS.

Expanding the horizons of professional discourse, Veeam Software introduced a distinctive element to the ProPartner Summit with "The Spiritual Sojourn," symbolizing a quest for self-discovery, enlightenment, and connection with the divine. Attendees embarked on a Darshan to Ayodhya, fostering a sense of community and cultural appreciation.

Moreover, the partners indulged in a unique musical journey over the three days. It commenced with a captivating performance by the Acapella group, showcasing vocal prowess without instrumental accompaniment. This was followed by a delightful flute and Tabla Jugal bandi by Shri Rajan Kumar and Abhishek Singh. The evening climaxed with a mesmerizing performance by the Indiana Sufi band, captivating the audience and leaving them enchanted.

The summit in Lucknow marked the convergence of strategic insights, technological innovation, and a celebration of enduring partnerships that propel Veeam’s leadership in data protection and ransomware recovery.