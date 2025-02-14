Veeam ProPartner Summit 2025 to Commence during Feb 20-22

Veem is set to host its flagship partner event, Veeam ProPartner Summit 2025 from to 22, 2025. This event unites over 50 channel partners and industry experts for an immersive three-day experience focused on strategic insights, networking, and collaborative growth.

Advertisment

The summit will provide a unique platform for partners across the SAARC region to come together, celebrate the collective success of 2024 and discuss the future of data resilience in India. This year’s summit aligns with India’sagenda of development, aiming for a developed nation by 2047. It focuses on strengthening India’s digital infrastructure, enhancing cybersecurity and ensuring data resilience to help businesses manage data effectively and contribute to a secure and resilient India. Veeam will unveil its comprehensive 2025 go-to-market strategy, including an exploration of the company’s extended product portfolio and enhanced ProPartner programmes designed to drive business success and growth for the partners. Additionally, partners will gain exclusive insights into Veeam’s strategic plans for 2025, with a strong focus on maximising the value of data protection and ensuring business continuity for their customers.

The event will feature panel discussions along with keynote addresses from Sandeep Bhambure, VP & MD, Veeam India and SAARC; Anthony Spiteri, Regional CTO, APJ; Amarish Karnik, Sales Director & Country Manager Enterprise & Cloud Service Provider, India & SAARC; and other senior leaders. They will lead discussions on key industry trends and explore how Veeam’s partner ecosystem can tap into the rapidly evolving data resilience landscape.

Comment

Advertisment

“We are excited to host Veeam’s ProPartner Summit in Jaisalmer, a city known for its rich history and vibrant culture," said Macro Zhang, VP, APJ Channel Strategy & Management, Veeam. "The SAARC ProPartner Summit 2025 goes beyond being a traditional conference; it is a true celebration of the invaluable partnerships that have played a crucial role in shaping our journey, both in India and globally. Together, we recognize and deeply appreciate the immense value our partners bring, forming an integral part of our success. It is through these collaborations that we continue to pave the way for a more secure, efficient and resilient future for businesses worldwide," he continued.

The summit will not only focus on technical and strategic discussions but will also offer partners an opportunity to connect personally, build stronger relationships and deepen their understanding of the regional market. The event will conclude with a special awards ceremony, ‘Jaisalmer Jewels Night,’ where Veeam will honour its top-performing partners for their outstanding contributions. As Veeam continues to lead the charge in data resilience, the SAARC ProPartner Summit 2025 promises to be a pivotal moment in building momentum and fostering growth, collaboration, and innovation across the SAARC region.

Read more from Archana Verma