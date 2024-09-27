Veeam Software Announces Integration with Palo Alto Networks

Veeam Software has announced a new integration with Palo Alto Networks aimed at enhancing security operations and data resilience for organizations. This collaboration is intended to address the increasing demand for comprehensive data protection and proactive measures against cyber threats.

Features of the Integration

The integration combines Veeam’s new Apps with Palo Alto Networks’ Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XSOAR. This allows organizations to take an integrated approach to safeguard their data backups while also improving their ability to respond to potential security incidents.

Veeam's Role as a Partner

With this development, Veeam has become the first partner of Palo Alto Networks to independently design and develop a data collector, dashboards, and reports specifically for the Cortex XSIAM platform. This initiative underscores Veeam's commitment to strengthening data protection strategies within cybersecurity frameworks.

"Cyber threats are a reality for every single organization. It takes teamwork to fight this escalating battle against ransomware. We are excited to integrate with Palo Alto Networks to provide customers with capabilities to further strengthen their data resilience," said Dave Russell, SVP of Strategy at Veeam. "This powerful integration enables our 550,000 customers to better protect their backups and respond to cyberattacks faster, tightening their security posture and helping to ensure reliable, rapid, and trusted recovery.”

Rise in Ransomware Attacks

According to the Veeam 2024 Ransomware Trends Report, 96% of ransomware attacks now target an organization's backups. This increase in attacks presents a significant challenge for IT and security leaders, particularly as traditional tools struggle to scale for large enterprises. This often results in a high volume of alerts and manual processes that overwhelm security teams.

Veeam and Palo Alto Networks Integration

To address these challenges, Veeam has partnered with Palo Alto Networks to integrate their technologies, aiming to centralize, scale, and automate data monitoring and incident response. By combining Palo Alto Networks' AI-driven security operations center (SOC) platform with Veeam's recovery capabilities, organizations can detect and respond to cyberattacks more efficiently.

Strengthening Backup Data Resilience

This integration enables faster identification and response to cyber threats, ensuring the resilience of critical business data. The collaboration is designed to help organizations better protect their backup data and streamline their security operations in response to the growing threat of ransomware.