Veeam supports Proxmox VE virtualization platform

Veeam Software has announced its plan to introduce support for the Proxmox VE virtualization platform, a development influenced by customer feedback from small and medium-sized businesses and service providers. The company will present this new feature at VeeamON 2024, scheduled for June 3-5, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Veeam has offerings for organizations to safeguard, transfer, and retrieve their data across preferred platforms. Reportedly, It aims to provide customers with more options.

The addition of Proxmox VE to the Veeam Data Platform follows the recent inclusion of Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager. The Veeam Data Platform has data security, recovery, and the ability to use data without being confined to a specific platform or cloud service. Veeam’s current support extends to VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager, Red Hat Virtualization, and cloud services including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

"When we talk with customers, one of their most common questions is how they can move between their preferred platforms both in the cloud and on-premises. It is why Veeam champions Data Freedom – giving customers the ability to move to new platforms with the peace of mind we provide through data protection and cyber recovery," said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer at Veeam.

“This introduction of Proxmox VE support extends our comprehensive data management solution to address the challenges currently faced by our customers as they struggle with hard decisions in order to keep their data safe and protected, and their businesses running. As we continue to advocate for data freedom and choice for our 450,000 customers, backup for Proxmox VE provides them with an additional option for the tools and flexibility they need to optimize their data management practices, enable cyber resiliency, and accelerate business growth," he added.

Veeam Data Platform has introduced support for Proxmox VE, offering a range of features for virtual machine (VM) backup and recovery. The platform’s Proxmox VE support includes immutable backups, which protect on-premises and cloud backups of Proxmox VE VMs from ransomware, accidental deletions, or destruction during cyberattacks through storage-based immutability. Additionally, it supports tape and rotated drives for air-gapped security.

The platform ensures efficient backup performance with changed block tracking (CBT) integration and hot add backup mode. Veeam BitLooker contributes by excluding unused disk blocks from backups, saving storage space.

Customers can use any storage that meets their recovery time objective (RTO) and recovery point objective (RPO) needs, including hardened repositories and object storage. The platform has VM recovery from major virtualization platforms to Proxmox VE.

"Veeam's upcoming support for Proxmox is the customer value delivered by Proxmox VE during this time of market transformation," said Martin Maurer, CEO of Proxmox. "So many customers are making it clear that Proxmox VE is the hypervisor that meets their business objectives. Veeam delivering comprehensive Proxmox VE backup in Veeam Data Platform further validates and acknowledges customers' demands."

“Veeam has developed comprehensive platform support over the past few years and is constantly evolving how it can better protect environments of all sizes,” said Christophe Bertrand, Practice Director at ESG. “This is why providing resilience to Proxmox VE environments – the sixth hypervisor the company now supports – is not only a logical step, but one that should further confirm Veeam’s focus on customer and SMB market requirements around the protection of data, and its mobility.

