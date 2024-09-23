VeeamON Tour India Concludes in Mumbai with Focus on Data Resilience

Veeam concluded its VeeamON Tour India in Mumbai, marking the end of a month-long series of events nationwide. The Mumbai event hosted over 400 registrants, including industry leaders, organizations, and innovators. The event's focus was Veeam’s ‘Bharat Cyber Suraksha Campaign – Enabling a Resilient Bharat,’ aimed at promoting data resilience and cybersecurity awareness in India.

Addressing the Threat of Ransomware

Ransomware continues to be a major threat to organizations, contributing to significant IT outages and downtime. According to Veeam’s 2024 Ransomware Trends Report, 41% of data is compromised during cyberattacks. The VeeamON Tour India event, specifically tailored for backup and recovery professionals, focused on strategies to protect businesses from ransomware and enhance data protection.

Collaboration with Industry Partners

The event featured content and resources from key partners, including Microsoft, ExaGrid, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo, and Red Hat. These collaborations gave attendees insights and strategies to combat ransomware and improve data resilience.

Knowledge Sharing and Skill Development

In addition to expert panels and presentations, the event included thought leadership discussions, planning sessions, and collaborative initiatives. These sessions aimed to equip professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to protect their organizations from data breaches and ensure long-term resilience.

“As India evolves into a technology powerhouse, data resilience is critical for every business, especially amid challenges like ransomware, natural disasters, and security issues. Our mission is to power data resilience so that data is always accessible, whenever, and wherever needed. We have extended this commitment to over 550,000 businesses in 150+ countries. VeeamON Tour India is a platform where we share our vision and lead the global shift towards data resilience,” said Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & Managing Director, of Veeam Software for India & SAARC.

“As we conclude this year’s VeeamON Tour in Mumbai, we remain committed to equipping Indian organizations with the tools and strategies to effectively manage disruptions. We are dedicated to supporting India’s digital transformation through innovation and raising awareness, ensuring businesses remain resilient amidst evolving threats and uncertainty,” Sandeep Bhambure continued.

VeeamON Tour India Concludes in Mumbai with Focus on Ransomware Mitigation and Cybersecurity Skills

As part of the Mumbai leg of the VeeamON Tour India, Veeam introduced its first ransomware whitepaper for the Indian market, titled "Comprehensive Ransomware Mitigation Strategies for India." This whitepaper provides guidelines from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on effective responses to ransomware attacks. It emphasizes the importance of prevention, noting the significant resources required for response and recovery. The document also covers key areas such as disaster recovery, business continuity, cyber resilience, and backup solutions, offering Indian organizations a framework for protecting against cyber threats.

Upskilling in AI and Cybersecurity

In collaboration with Microsoft and Women in Cloud, Veeam India organized the #WICxSkillsReady Challenge during the event. This initiative aims to upskill over 1,000 professionals in AI and cybersecurity, preparing them for roles in DevSecOps. The program addresses the growing demand for AI and cybersecurity skills, as indicated by the 2024 Work Trend Index, which reported a shortage of cybersecurity professionals in India.

Focus Areas and Industry Discussions

The event included in-depth discussions on data resilience, AI tools such as Copilot, data protection, Microsoft 365 backup, the Veeam Data Cloud (VDC), and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). These topics were explored through solution-oriented roundtables designed to equip professionals with the skills and insights necessary for protecting businesses from ransomware and staying ahead of cyber threats.

Conclusion of VeeamON Tour India

Following successful events in Bangalore and Delhi, the VeeamON Tour India concluded in Mumbai on 19th September. The event reinforced the importance of data recovery and resilience strategies, further emphasizing the need for robust solutions in the face of rising cyber threats.