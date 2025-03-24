Vertiv Announces OCP-Compliant High-Density, Scalable IT Rack DC Power Shelf

Vertiv a provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has announced the launch of the Vertiv PowerDirect Rack, a 1U high-density 50V DC power system shelf designed to bring resilience to even the most demanding AI and high-performance computing (HPC) environments. This modular system scales up to 132kW per rack by integrating multiple power shelves, enabling expansion while minimizing space requirements. Available now globally, Vertiv PowerDirect Rack offers a complete infrastructure power solution, supporting two times the power capacity in the same footprint, compared to alternative solutions.

The Vertiv PowerDirect Rack is designed to help datacentres maximise power efficiency and scale with ease. Built for Open Compute Project (OCP) ORv3 High Power Rack (HPR) environments, it delivers high-density power while reducing energy waste and simplifying operations. With flexible AC and HVDC input support, real-time monitoring and modular scalability, the power shelf enables seamless expansion to allow IT teams to meet growing power demands without increasing rack space or complexity, compared to traditional AC uninterruptible power supply (UPS) with separate rectification and power distribution, or lower density DC power shelves.

“Today’s datacentres face increasing pressure to deliver more power in less space while supporting the rapid growth of AI and HPC applications,” said Kyle Keeper, Senior VP, Power Business Unit, Vertiv. “Vertiv PowerDirect Rack addresses these challenges with a scalable, energy-efficient DC power design that equips operators with the flexibility to adapt to evolving workload demands and build future-ready infrastructure.”

