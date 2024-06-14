Vertiv Concludes AI and Data Center Masterclass in Bangalore

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, recently concluded its Vertiv Xpress Masterclass Series in Bangalore. This event, part of an annual initiative, focused on training industry professionals in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and critical digital infrastructure. The masterclass addressed key topics, including the impact of AI on data centers and supporting digital infrastructure, and the importance of power and thermal management.

The event assembled consulting engineers, infrastructure designers, and stakeholders from various sectors, fostering discussions on pressing issues and challenges. Participants gained valuable insights into innovations and advancements in digital infrastructure that will support the adoption of AI and high-performance computing (HPC).

Throughout the event, experts shared knowledge on how AI is transforming data centers, enhancing operational efficiency, and optimizing resource management. Discussions emphasized the need for robust power management and effective thermal management solutions to ensure the reliability and efficiency of critical digital infrastructure. These aspects are crucial for maintaining the performance and longevity of AI and HPC systems.

With over 180 attendees from diverse industries such as data centers, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, healthcare, and government, the masterclass served as a platform for networking and knowledge exchange. Participants explored current trends, best practices, and the future direction of digital infrastructure in the context of AI and HPC.

The program's objective was to encourage innovation and facilitate knowledge transfer within the industry. By addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by AI and digital infrastructure, Vertiv aims to equip industry professionals with the skills and understanding necessary to navigate the evolving technological landscape. The event underscored Vertiv’s commitment to supporting the industry through continuous education and the promotion of cutting-edge solutions for critical digital infrastructure.

"At Vertiv, we recognize the transformative potential of AI in the data center space. AI is not just an emerging trend but a critical component that is redefining the way data centers operate. The Vertiv Xpress Masterclass Series event in Bangalore with its deep focus on AI underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and equipping our partners and clients with cutting-edge solutions that drive the future of critical digital infrastructure," said, B Venkat Rao, senior director, of enterprise key accounts, Vertiv India.

