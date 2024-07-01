Vertiv Hosts Technology Day Event for its Engineers

Vertive, a provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, is hosting its invitation-only Technology Fair for Vertiv engineers. It's an innovation event to encourage collaboration and creativity for future data centers, and to recognise and reward the efforts of the more than 400 attending Vertiv engineers that represent a subset of Vertiv’s larger global engineering team. This group includes many recent and repeat Vertiv patent holders. Previous Vertiv Technology Fair events have resulted in brainstorming on topics and ideas that led to process efficiency changes, design modifications, new products, and other business outcomes.

The three-day event, held in Columbus, Ohio, USA, at the Columbus Crew Major League Soccer club’s Lower.com Field, includes keynotes and interactive sessions with Vertiv CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi, Chairman of the Board David M. Cote, and industry guest speakers. Select advanced technology partners will be on-hand to network with attendees and share their latest innovations. In addition to innovation sharing, Vertiv’s objectives for the event are to enable face-to-face collaboration across roles, geographies, and backgrounds to enable deeper understanding across the business; to identify trends that impact the industry and business; and to make progress on ideas that will result in technology advancement, including for artificial intelligence (AI).

“The Vertiv Technology Fair celebrates our commitment to innovation and employee growth during a critical time in our industry,” said Stephen Liang, chief technology officer at Vertiv. “We’re excited that our group of talented engineers has the daily opportunity to collaborate with so many industry leaders and chipmakers to develop reliable and energy-efficient infrastructure for current and future customer deployments.”

“As a long-time industry advocate and writer, it’s fascinating to meet the engineers behind the infrastructure and learn more about their processes and challenges,” said Bill Kleyman, guest panelist, and CEO and co-founder, Apolo. “The line-up of speakers and discussions hits the hottest topics that tech and the world at large are talking about. I hope that we all come away from this inspired and ready to make a difference.”

