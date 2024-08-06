Vertiv India Unveils ITSI Partner Warrior Program 2024

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announced the launch of its ITSI Partner Warrior Program in 2024. This enhanced ITSI (IT System Integrator) partner program is designed to empower and reward Vertiv ITSI channel partners through an engaging and lucrative incentive structure. This year’s rewards program is based on sales and activities from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

Designed exclusively for the Indian community of Vertiv ITSI partners, the program offers a range of products, including small and micro uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, industrial UPS, AC POWER, thermal management, integrated solutions, and IT management systems (ITMS).

The program allows channel partners to earn multi-brand purchase loyalty points and select rewards from the Zillion app catalog or partner stores. Additionally, ITSI partners can register deals on the Vertiv Partner Portal and win loyalty points that can be exchanged for Amazon vouchers.

Commenting on the program, Rakesh Kumar, director for channel alliance IT sales at Vertiv in India, said, “Having a strong and reliable partner ecosystem is critical to any organization’s business growth and success. Our partners have always been an integral part of our marketing strategies. We’re excited to launch this year’s ITSI Warrior Program, to reward the salespeople for sales and for participating in the benefits of using the Vertiv Partner Portal. This allows us to celebrate every milestone of the journey we travel with our partners and their teams.”

ITSI partners can participate in the program only by registering deals through the Vertiv Partner Portal (VPP). Deals must be registered in the portal and will be considered for loyalty points once verified and qualified by Vertiv.

