Vertiv Launches AI Hub to Support Data Centres in AI Infra

Vertiv has launched the AI Hub, a new platform designed to provide expert information and resources for data centers planning AI-ready infrastructure. This initiative addresses the growing need for specialized knowledge as AI use cases continue to expand rapidly.

Advertisment

Key Features of the Vertiv AI Hub

The Vertiv AI Hub offers a variety of resources, including white papers, industry research, and tools focused on power and cooling solutions. These materials are designed for both retrofit and greenfield applications. The Hub also includes a reference design library that showcases scalable liquid cooling and power infrastructure capable of supporting current and future chip sets, ranging from 10 to 140kW per rack.

Ongoing Updates and Certification Program

Advertisment

As the AI technology landscape evolves, the Vertiv AI Hub will be regularly updated with new content. Future additions will include an AI Infrastructure certification program, aimed at providing Vertiv partners with the necessary knowledge and skills to support AI infrastructure deployment.

By offering these resources, Vertiv aims to bridge the knowledge gap in AI infrastructure and support data centers in their transition to AI-ready environments.

“India is at the forefront of the AI revolution, with industries rapidly adopting AI technologies to enhance efficiency and drive innovation through Indian organizations in key industries verticals are adopting AI and this is expected to expand at rapid speed. However, as organizations race to implement AI solutions, there is a significant knowledge gap regarding the infrastructure necessary to support these advancements,” said Shrirang Deshpande, Country Head, Strategic Programs, Vertiv India. “To address this need, the launch of the Vertiv AI Hub serves as a comprehensive resource for partners and customers, providing expert insights, reference designs, and tools tailored for AI-ready infrastructure. By equipping our stakeholders with the right knowledge and resources, we are committed to enabling a sustainable and efficient AI ecosystem in India, ultimately supporting the nation’s ambition to become a global leader in AI innovation.”

Advertisment

Sean Graham, Research Director, Datacentres at IDC, noted, “Virtually every industry is exploring opportunities to drive business value through AI, but there are more questions than answers around how to deploy the infrastructure. A recognized infrastructure provider like Vertiv is valuable to businesses building an AI strategy and looking for a single source for information.”

Read More:

Advertisment

Vertiv Hosts Datacentre Power and Thermal Management Masterclass Event