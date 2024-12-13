Vertiv launches Vertiv PowerUPS 9000 for IT Applications

Vertiv, a provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has introduced the Vertiv PowerUPS 9000, an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system designed for energy efficiency and high power density. The compact system is engineered to support a range of IT applications, from traditional computing to high-density environments. It is available globally in UL and CE models, with capacities ranging from 250 to 1250kW per unit.

Advertisment

Features and Capabilities

The Vertiv PowerUPS 9000 offers a high double-conversion efficiency of up to 97.5%, contributing to energy savings. Its design facilitates quick and easy installation, including options for top or bottom cable entry. The system also integrates features like back feed protection and ground fault kits directly within the unit, eliminating the need for additional space or on-site installations.

Global Availability and Deployment

Advertisment

The system is deployable globally, addressing challenges such as procurement inconsistencies, service delays, and downtime. By standardizing design and ensuring worldwide availability, the Vertiv PowerUPS 9000 aims to provide a consistent and efficient solution for IT applications across diverse environments.

“The Vertiv PowerUPS 9000 UPS is engineered to maximize reliability and efficiency and to minimize footprint and complexity,” said Giovanni Zanei, Vice President, Large Power, Vertiv. “With its modular structure and high-power density, it will deliver energy-efficient, reliable power protection that data centre customers are looking for to protect both traditional and mixed AI applications.”

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Srivastava, Director - Medium/Large AC Power Offering, Vertiv India said, “We at Vertiv are always committed to providing innovative solutions for our clients to help effectively power the next generation of data centers. Vertiv PowerUPS 9000’s universal compatibility and easy deployment reinforces our intent to simplify operations while optimizing performance, delivering high value for customers in a compact and highly efficient module.”

Advertisment

Vertiv PowerUPS 9000: Advanced Features and Enhanced Efficiency

Compact Design and Battery Compatibility

The Vertiv PowerUPS 9000 is the most efficient UPS in its product category, offering a physical footprint that is 32% smaller than earlier models. The system supports various battery technologies, including the Vertiv™ EnergyCore lithium battery cabinet, Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA), and Nickel-Zinc batteries.

Advertisment

Independent Operation and Fault Management

Each power module within the Vertiv PowerUPS 9000 operates independently, facilitated by dedicated and segregated controls alongside dual, hot-swappable communication and control boards. In the event of a fault, the affected module isolates itself, safeguarding the remaining modules and ensuring uninterrupted operation. The continuous-duty solid-state static bypass switch enhances bypass line optimization, and the system is fully hot-serviceable and hot-swappable, enabling maintenance and upgrades without downtime.

Proactive Maintenance with Vertiv Next Predict

Advertisment

The UPS system is compatible with Vertiv Next Predict, a preventative maintenance strategy that leverages advanced monitoring, AI, and machine learning algorithms. This feature provides data-driven health analytics and insights to optimize equipment performance, site operations, and longevity.

Rigorous Testing for Reliability

The Vertiv PowerUPS 9000 has undergone extensive Engineering Validation Tests (EVT) and Design Validation Tests (DVT) in Vertiv’s test labs. The tests simulated a wide range of operational conditions to validate the system's performance and reliability. Additional assessments included environmental, structural, and durability tests such as debris protection, seismic integrity evaluations, and voltage surge and sag simulations to ensure optimal functionality under extreme conditions.

Advertisment

Read More:

Future of Indian IT with Shifting Global Dynamics - Industry Views