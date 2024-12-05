Vertiv Partners Compass Datacenters on AI-Ready Cooling Solution

Vertiv and Compass Datacenters have announced a partnership to develop a new cooling solution designed to support the future deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The solution combines air and liquid cooling capabilities to address the needs of high-density computing environments.

The joint effort has resulted in the creation of the Vertiv CoolPhase Flex, a next-generation cooling system derived from the Vertiv Liebert DSE Packaged System. The CoolPhase Flex integrates liquid cooling capabilities with refrigerant-based air-cooling technologies in a single unit. This allows data centre operators to start with direct expansion (DX) air cooling and later transition to liquid cooling as high-density computing requirements increase.

Key Features of Vetiv CoolPhase Flex

1. Dual Cooling Modes: A single system Supports air and liquid cooling.

2. Integrated Economisation: Enables efficient cooling for data centres with varying density requirements.

3. Scalability: Allows operators to switch from air to liquid cooling without major infrastructure changes.

Initial Deployment and Multi-Year Agreement

The first units of the CoolPhase Flex are scheduled for deployment at a Compass Datacenters facility in the first quarter of 2025. This deployment is part of a larger, multi-year, multi-billion-dollar supply arrangement between Vertiv and Compass Datacenters.

Industry Implications

The collaboration reflects the growing need for flexible and efficient cooling solutions as data centre operators plan for AI-driven workloads. The combined air and liquid cooling capabilities address current and future infrastructure demands, ensuring operational efficiency and scalability.

“Our customers are looking for fast, practical and energy-efficient ways to introduce liquid cooling to support AI and other high-density applications, but want the flexibility to leverage air-cooling and support mixed loads in those same facilities,” said Chris Crosby, CEO of Compass. “We had a vision for a future in which we could be prepared to quickly deploy air or liquid cooling to meet changing customer requirements and Vertiv brought that vision to life in a very innovative way. The Vertiv CoolPhase Flex provides a level of flexibility that is unparalleled in the marketplace and that is highly valuable to us and to our customers.”

“AI is not only bringing change to data centres, it is also changing how key industry players work together to enable growth. Data centre operators, customers, chip manufacturers, infrastructure providers, utility companies and others must work together to innovate and reduce barriers to AI adoption,” said Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv. “Compass Datacenters and Vertiv engineers worked together to make this important project a reality. Vertiv CoolPhase Flex makes it possible to support today’s IT and quickly enable the data centre of the future. With our deep expertise and understanding of the complexities of AI applications, Vertiv was uniquely able to bring this solution to market.”

Simplified Deployment for High-Density Computing

The Vertiv CoolPhase Flex is designed to streamline the adoption of high-density computing by reducing the complexity of liquid cooling deployment. The hybrid design integrates both air and liquid cooling technologies in a single packaged system. This minimizes deployment time, costs, and operational downtime compared to traditional solutions.

Energy Efficiency Through Adaptive Cooling

The system incorporates pumped refrigerant economisation (PRE) technology, which automatically shifts to free cooling when external conditions allow. This approach enhances energy efficiency during air cooling operations. For higher IT loads requiring liquid cooling, the system transitions to a fluid-based cooling mode, supporting compatibility with liquid cooling solutions such as the Vertiv XDU 1350.

Space and Cost Optimization

As a self-contained packaged unit, the Vertiv CoolPhase Flex is installed outside the data centre, freeing up valuable internal space. Compass Datacenters’ modular design supports scalability and flexibility, allowing customers to integrate the cooling system with minimal disruption to operations. This eliminates the need for extensive retrofitting or costly infrastructure modifications.

Predictive Maintenance with Vertiv Next Predict

In addition to the cooling solution, Compass Datacenters has implemented the Vertiv Next Predict service platform. This system leverages predictive analytics to enhance maintenance strategies, shifting from reactive to proactive management. By analyzing historical and real-time operational data, the platform enables precise maintenance scheduling, reducing downtime and improving equipment reliability.



“A predictive tool that lets us know when equipment needs maintenance ahead of time as opposed to waiting until there is a potential availability issue is just a massive game changer for cooling equipment,” said Crosby. “It’s been awesome to have Vertiv leading the way alongside us.”

