Vertiv Partners with VMJ Lanka for Service Provider Agreement

Vertiv, a global provider of digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has announced a service provider agreement with VMJ Lanka, an engineering services organization based in Sri Lanka. Under this agreement, VMJ Lanka will act as an authorized service provider for Vertiv's AC and DC power products.

Advertisment

Focus on Service Delivery and Support

The partnership will focus on enhancing service delivery, operational efficiency, and technical support for Vertiv’s clients throughout Sri Lanka. As part of the agreement, VMJ Lanka will gain access to Vertiv’s global resources and expertise, enabling them to provide support to businesses utilizing Vertiv’s power products.

This collaboration marks an important step in extending Vertiv’s reach and strengthening customer service in the region.

Advertisment

Talking about this collaboration, Reginald Borges, Director - International Business at Vertiv said, “We are committed to providing top-tier customer support and this business relationship is a significant step towards our expansion in this region. With our new relationship with VMJ Lanka, we are looking to ensure best-in-class services for our customers’ critical infrastructure.”

Training and Certification for AC and DC Power Solutions

VMJ’s engineers are trained and certified at Vertiv’s Global Training Center in Pune, India. This training equips them with the knowledge to provide AC Power and DC Power solutions, along with support tailored for the needs of the Sri Lankan market.

Advertisment

"We are collaborating with Vertiv, a company known for its reliability and innovation in power management,” said Vignesh Sanmugam, CEO of VMJ Lanka. “This agreement aligns with our commitment to provide Sri Lankan businesses with the highest quality power solutions. By combining our local expertise with Vertiv’s cutting-edge technology, we are poised to set a new standard for AC Power UPS & DC Power rectifier service and support in Sri Lanka.”