Vertiv Unveils New AI Hub Industry's AI Reference Design Portfolio

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is creating a demand for specialized knowledge among data centers. Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has launched an AI Hub to address this need.

The hub aims to provide partners, customers, and website visitors with access to expert information, reference designs, and resources necessary for planning AI-ready infrastructure. This initiative acknowledges the scarcity of expert information in the field and aims to facilitate better preparedness for integrating AI technologies into existing and future data center environments.

The Vertiv AI Hub offers white papers, industry research, tools, and power and cooling portfolios tailored for both retrofitting and greenfield applications. Its reference design library showcases scalable liquid cooling and power infrastructure designed to support chip sets ranging from 10-140kW per rack.

Recognizing the evolving nature of AI technology and its infrastructure needs, the Vertiv AI Hub is a dynamic platform regularly updated with new content. This includes an AI Infrastructure certification program aimed at Vertiv partners, reflecting the company's commitment to keeping pace with advancements in the AI tech stack and supporting infrastructure.

“Vertiv has a history of sharing new-to-world technology and insights for the data center industry,” said Vertiv CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi. “We are committed to providing deep knowledge, the broadest portfolio, and expert guidance to enable our customers to be among the first to deploy energy-efficient AI power and cooling infrastructure for current and future deployments. Our close partnerships with leading chipmakers and innovative data center operators make us uniquely qualified to help our customers and partners on their AI journey.”

Sean Graham, Research Director, of Data Centers at IDC, noted, “Virtually every industry is exploring opportunities to drive business value through AI, but there are more questions than answers around how to deploy the infrastructure. A recognized infrastructure provider like Vertiv is valuable to businesses building an AI strategy and looking for a single source for information.”

