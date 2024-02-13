Vertiv Unveils Vertiv Avocent for Remote IT Applications in India

Vertiv has launched the Vertiv Avocent ACS8000 Series Console in India, facilitating remote data center management and out-of-band management of critical IT infrastructure. Boasting advanced features such as 4G LTE connectivity, environmental sensors, and robust security options, the Avocent ACS8000 enhances remote management capabilities.

Advertisment

Available in India, the series offers a range of AC and DC models with diverse port and connectivity options, catering to varying infrastructure needs. This release underscores Vertiv's commitment to empowering organizations with innovative solutions for efficient and secure IT operations, meeting the evolving demands of modern data center environments in the Indian market.

The Avocent ACS8000 Advanced Console Server is engineered to facilitate secure console and power management, as well as server and network management. It enables secure access to test and development lab environments, offering versatility for various settings such as telco central office test and development labs, as well as remote facilities.

With its robust design and functionality, the ACS8000 serves as a reliable solution for organizations seeking efficient management of critical infrastructure components and secure access to diverse environments. Its adaptability and security features make it a valuable asset across a spectrum of operational scenarios, ensuring streamlined operations and enhanced control.

Advertisment

Vertiv Avocent ACS8000 is Launched to support Indian Customers stated Priyaranjan Nayak, Director of Sales

“The data center industry in India is set to witness tremendous growth in the backdrop of the booming digital economy, rapidly increasing internet access and the adoption of 5G. This makes it critical for data center providers to adopt efficient and reliable IT infrastructure to enable smooth, uninterrupted operations. Additionally, the new hybrid work models increase the need for infrastructure solutions that can help manage data center facilities remotely”, said Priyaranjan Nayak, director, of sales – ITMS, rack PDU & racks, India at Vertiv.

“We’re thrilled to launch the Avocent ACS8000 in India to support our customers’ evolving infrastructure requirements. The IT landscape is constantly getting upgraded and it’s important for IT infrastructure providers like us to ensure we deliver solutions that meet the demands of modern businesses,” she added.

Advertisment

The enhanced Avocent ACS8000 features a dual-core Arm processor architecture with extended memory capabilities, augmented by an updated Linux operating system and Vertiv DSView management software, all synergizing to bolster performance, security, and reliability.

Its automated configuration, coupled with zero-touch provisioning, streamlines operations while facilitating remote access and troubleshooting across diverse locations, leveraging automatic network failover to cellular, Ethernet, or analog modes. Notably, it expands support for Vertiv Geist rack PDUs and other suppliers, incorporating IPv6 and IPv4 compatibility for seamless integration into new network deployments.

Moreover, the system seamlessly integrates with Avocent DSView software, enabling centralized management while accommodating up to 8 USB ports to cater to new IT equipment featuring USB console ports and external peripherals. This comprehensive feature set underscores the ACS8000's adaptability and versatility in addressing evolving operational needs.

Combining advanced hardware and software capabilities, it empowers organizations with robust tools for efficient management, secure access, and streamlined troubleshooting, ultimately enhancing operational agility and control in dynamic IT environments.