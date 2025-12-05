Viavi Solutions and QNu Labs sets stage for secure networks

Viavi Solutions and QNu Labs have outlined a joint plan to build quantum-safe communication technologies through a long-term R&D partnership. The two companies aim to create testing frameworks, reference architectures and standards that can help enterprises and service providers transition from classical security to quantum-resilient systems.

Partnership aims to shape quantum-safe adoption

The collaboration marks the first phase of a broader global consortium intended to open up research and accelerate the deployment of quantum-secure communication across industries. The focus sits at the optical layer, where quantum technologies meet physical infrastructure. Here, the challenge is to move quantum science, especially quantum optics, out of the lab and into field-ready systems.

According to the companies, the shift towards quantum-safe security requires a mix of quantum key distribution, quantum random number generation and post-quantum cryptography working in hybrid environments. The partnership will test and validate these technologies individually and in combination.

Building testing standards and reference models

Under the programme, the teams will define test cases and verification mechanisms for PQC, QKD, QRNG and hybrid setups. The work is expected to support sectors including telecom, banking, aerospace, defence, government and research.

The two organisations will also create detailed specifications and reference architectures that guide how quantum-safe tools should be deployed. These models will cover functional and performance standards and outline how quantum-safe algorithms integrate across core, RAN, transport, edge and Cloud layers. The intent is to ensure compatibility with existing infrastructure and build trust through certification and badging.

Focus on global alignment

The alliance plans to advocate for consistent global approaches to quantum-safe readiness aligned with NIST PQC recommendations and ETSI efforts. Joint research will target areas such as crypto-agility, PQC resilience, QKD scalability and quantum-secure orchestration.

Sameh Yamany, CTO, Viavi, said that the urgency around quantum-safe communication is growing and highlighted the need for trusted partners with expertise in both fibre optics and quantum research. Yamany said the partnership aims to bring clarity to how quantum-safe networks can be validated in real deployments.

Sunil Gupta, CEO, QNu Labs, described the partnership as an important step in building trust-centric networks. Gupta said the teams will provide tools and migration roadmaps for enterprises and service providers moving from classical to quantum-safe systems.

What the collaboration signals

The partnership points to a maturing phase for quantum-safe communication. The emphasis is on practical frameworks rather than early-stage experimentation. The move towards testing standards, integration models and certification programmes suggests the groundwork is being laid for broader industry adoption.

For organisations planning long-term network upgrades, the frameworks emerging from this collaboration could set the tone for how quantum-safe capabilities fit into existing environments. The industry appears to be edging closer to a point where physics-based security becomes part of mainstream network architecture, rather than a distant research area.

