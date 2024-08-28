Visionet Systems to Host 3rd Edition of VisionTechFest

Visionet Systems, a technology services and solutions provider, is set to host the third edition of VisionTechFest, running from August to December 2024. The annual tech fest aims to bring together different segments of the technology ecosystem, including academia, start-ups, industry experts, and corporations.

In its first two editions, VisionTechFest saw participation from over 50 industry experts, 40 colleges, 2,000+ students, and 30+ startups. The event continues to serve as a platform for fostering innovation and collaboration across various sectors.

Visionet Systems Announces VisionTechFest 2024 with Focus on Collaboration and Innovation

Visionet Systems will host the third edition of VisionTechFest from August to December 2024, featuring multiple tracks aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation within the technology sector.

The event will include:

TechStart: Mentoring and incubation for start-ups.

TechThon: Talent development among students.

TechExpert: Talks and panel discussions by invited speakers on specific topics.

TechInnovate and TechTalent: Showcasing innovations by Visionet employees.

Sandeep Agarwal, India MD and Global CTO of Visionet highlighted the importance of fostering a collaborative environment. He stated that VisionTechFest aims to bridge gaps between different segments of the tech ecosystem, promoting the concept of "open innovation."

VisionTechFest provides a platform for collaboration between corporations and start-ups without equity-sharing, allowing start-ups to retain their intellectual property rights. This approach encourages the free exchange of ideas and resources, contributing to innovation and growth across the industry. Anil A. Kuriakose, CEO, of Algomox Pvt. Ltd. and winner of TechStart 23, remarked, “As a start-up and product-focused company, our capacity is limited. However, platforms like TechStart have empowered us to tap into the expertise of a diverse range of industry stakeholders—something that could have taken us ages.”

Events like TechThon push students to step out of the four walls and face the challenges with innovative solutions. Prof. Gurucharan Singh, Executive Director of New Horizon College of Engineering said, “TechThon not only fuels their passion for problem-solving but also redefines the internship experience by offering hands-on mentorship and direct exposure to the industry. As a college that has partnered with this initiative right from its inception, we are proud to continue our collaboration with Visionet for the third consecutive year. This engagement is invaluable, as it bridges the gap between academic learning and professional growth, ultimately preparing our students to lead in the ever-evolving tech landscape.”

