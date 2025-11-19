VNS International hosted workshop signalling expansion into new market

VNS International hosted the HP ZEO NPI Workshop in Kolkata, bringing partners, customers and industry professionals together for a detailed look at HP’s new workstation portfolio. The workshop also marked the company’s formal entry into Kolkata and the Eastern India region, positioning the event as both a technical showcase and a strategic market announcement.

A closer look at new workstation updates

The session focused on HP Z Workstations and ZBooks. Participants saw updates in CPU performance, GPU capabilities and storage, along with improvements in thermal engineering. The products are designed for AI, engineering, design, simulation and other data-heavy workloads.

The showcase allowed attendees to test systems used across architecture, engineering, manufacturing, media production and research. Sessions covered product transitions and how the latest hardware fits evolving enterprise requirements in the region.

Hands-on engagement for partners

The workshop featured quizzes, demonstrations and interactive discussions. These activities were designed to familiarise partners and customers with HP’s product ecosystem. Giveaways added an informal element to the technical exchanges.

Networking continued into a cocktail and dinner session, giving partners, customers and HP representatives additional space for business conversations.

Neeraj Garg, MD, VNS International, said, “We are proud to announce our expansion into Kolkata. This workshop represents a milestone for VNS International, bringing HP's latest workstation solutions closer to our customers, partners and businesses in the region. We look forward to empowering Kolkata and Eastern India with next-generation IT innovations.”

Strengthening presence in Eastern India

The event reflects VNS International’s move to deepen its reach in high-growth markets. By offering hands-on exposure to HP’s new Z Workstations and ZBooks, the company aims to support firms looking to streamline complex workflows and build future-ready infrastructure.

VNS International acknowledged the support of its partners, customers and the HP team in making the workshop successful.