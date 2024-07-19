WalkWater Report on importance of CDIOs in Indian Business Strategy

In the dynamic landscape of modern business, the role of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) has undergone a profound evolution, transforming into what is now widely recognized as the Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO). WalkWater Talent Advisors, an Indian executive search firm, recently released a comprehensive Talent Report on the Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO) role. This insightful study explores the growing importance of CDIOs in driving digital transformation across industries and studies the key trends that are driving this hiring.

Technology is the cornerstone of organizational transformation, extending far beyond traditional boundaries. The emergence of CDIOs signifies a shift towards managing technology and strategically leveraging it to drive business outcomes. The imperative for digital innovation has accelerated this transition, propelled further by advancements in cloud computing, Software as a Service (SaaS), and AI-driven decision-making.

Commenting on the report, Rahul Shah, Co-Founder and Director – WalkWater Talent Advisors said, "Today, CDIOs play a crucial role as organizations navigate through rapid technological changes. They're not just tech experts, they're visionaries driving proactive decisions and enhancing customer experiences. CDIOs empower teams to drive change, bridging the gap between business goals and technology capabilities. Our study highlights the demand for CDIOs with global experience and diverse educational backgrounds, showing their vital role in shaping forward-looking, tech-savvy organizations. As businesses evolve, CDIOs lead with innovation, foster growth, and guide the digital transformation journey with strong, decisive leadership."

WalkWater's study, based on profiles of 310 CIOs and CDIOs from 272 companies, reveals several key trends:

Rise of the CDIO: There is a notable increase in the appointment of CDIOs to lead digital and information strategies. One in three companies in the study has recently established or filled the CDIO role.

Sectoral Adoption: The adoption of CDIOs varies by industry, with industrial companies leading at 40%, followed by the pharma and consumer sectors. The BFSI and technology sectors are slower to adopt this leadership role.

Diversity Challenge: Gender diversity remains an issue, with women making up 17% of CDIOs, compared to 22% among CIOs.

Educational Backgrounds: 80% of CDIOs have engineering degrees, and most hold master’s degrees, with 67% having MBAs and 33% holding technical master's degrees.

Business/Management Consulting Experience: 37% of CDIOs have experience in business or management consulting, indicating a preference for leaders who combine technical expertise with business acumen.

Global Experience: Over half of CDIOs have global experience, reflecting the international scope of digital transformations.

Talent Churn: High demand for CDIOs has led to significant job movement, with 64% changing jobs in the last three years.

Commenting on the finding, Shalini Jain, Partner – Consumer Practice, WalkWater Talent Advisors said, “CDIOs are the driving force behind transformative leadership in today's digital era. Our research highlights their crucial role in shaping forward-thinking strategies that break old molds. They empower teams to innovate and prioritize cybersecurity, making every initiative a catalyst for positive change. By guiding senior leaders, they reshape organizations to thrive in times of change, fostering resilience and growth. In a world where technology is key to success, CDIOs navigate challenges with curiosity and foresight, redefining what it means to be agile and customer-focused in business."

