Western Digital Introduces 2TB MicroSD UHS-I Card

Western Digital has brought out its microSD UHS-I Card in 2TB capacity from its SanDisk brand. These cards are designed to meet the demands of today’s intensive workflows with efficiency and speed.
With up to 2TB of capacity, the new SanDisk Extreme PRO microSDXC UHS-I Card is designed for professionals, offering large capacity to capture for longer and store more. Whether for recording high-quality 4K UHD point-of-view video, capturing high-resolution stills, or wanting to expand storage for Android devices, laptops, or handheld gaming consoles, this microSD card is said to deliver high performance. Now one can save precious moments with blazing fast read and write speeds up to 250MB/s and 150MB/s respectively when used with SanDisk QuickFlow microSD UHS-I Card USB-A Reader, which are sold separately. Further, this card load apps quickly and enables smooth performance.
“We aim to inspire people to create more and are committed to helping content creators transform ideas into stories without worrying about storage limitations. We are happy to introduce this fast 2TB microSD card. People around the world have more time to focus on capturing the moment, wherever their adventure takes them,” says Khalid Wani, Senior Director Sales, India, Western Digital.
The SanDisk Extreme PRO microSD UHS-I card withstands extreme conditions and rough handling, despite constant use.