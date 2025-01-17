Western Digital Introduces 2TB MicroSD UHS-I Card

“We aim to inspire people to create more and are committed to helping content creators transform ideas into stories without worrying about storage limitations. We are happy to introduce this fast 2TB microSD card. People around the world have more time to focus on capturing the moment, wherever their adventure takes them,” says Khalid Wani, Senior Director Sales, India, Western Digital.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO microSD UHS-I card withstands extreme conditions and rough handling, despite constant use.

Read more from Archana Verma