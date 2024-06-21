Whatfix and Tech Mahindra Partner to Boost Global Digital Adoption

Whatfix, a provider of digital adoption platforms, has announced a collaboration with Tech Mahindra, a technology consulting and digital solutions provider. This collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of data-driven digital solutions for enterprises worldwide.

Whatfix and Tech Mahindra will assist enterprises in delivering personalized experiences and optimizing application efficiency. This collaboration aims to help enterprises measure and enhance the value of their software investments and digital transformation strategies. Additionally, Tech Mahindra's customers are expected to achieve business outcomes such as cost reduction, increased revenue, and improved risk compliance.

Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head – Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra, said, “As enterprises navigate the complexities of today's dynamic digital landscape, leveraging analytics-driven insights becomes imperative for staying ahead of the curve. In this direction, our collaboration with Whatfix will offer personalized user experiences and optimize enterprise applications to drive productivity and digital maturity. This collaboration underscores our commitment to helping enterprises scale quickly by embracing technology and leveraging tools for success in the digital era.”

Whatfix is identified as a leading provider in digital adoption platforms by IDC, Gartner, Forrester, and Everest Group. The company's product suite includes analytics (Product Analytics and Enterprise Insights), application simulation (Mirror), and adoption tools (DAP mobile, web, desktop, and Hub). These products support data-driven decisions, training and onboarding, and application adoption throughout the application lifecycle.

Organizations have reported various benefits from using Whatfix products. For example, Sentry saved $950,000 in training resources, Experian saw a 72% increase in productivity, REG experienced a 50% improvement in time to productivity, and Grifols saved $107,000 in training and support costs.

“Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra reinforces our commitment to empowering organizations worldwide with data-driven digital adoption solutions, powered by AI and built on the foundation of userization to make technology user-savvy,” said Vispi Daver, Chief Revenue Officer at Whatfix. “Together, we will transform the way businesses embrace and leverage technology for enhanced efficiency and productivity at scale."

This collaboration aims to promote digital transformation and technological innovation, providing enterprises with solutions to improve efficiency, user experiences, and business value. Whatfix's data-driven product suite, powered by AI, supports over 700 customers, including 80 Fortune 500 companies across more than 40 countries. Whatfix was recently recognized as the "Customer Choice" in Gartner’s Voice of Customer report.

