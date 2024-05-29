Whilter.AI Announces Expansion and Revenue Growth

Whilter.AI, a CreaTech company in the GenAI space, announces its expansion plans and revenue growth, aiming to advance B2C communication. Whilter.AI focuses on delivering customized solutions and is currently scaling video communications as a service. The company plans to make pricing affordable, add more language support, and move towards a self-serve platform for brands and producers.

With several successful projects, Whilter.AI has received recognition for its work. Collaborations with major brands across industries have led to significant engagement rate improvements and conversions. Since its inception, Whilter.AI has onboarded clients such as Royal Enfield, W for Women, Domino’s, Aditya Birla Capital, and MotoGP.

"At Whilter.AI, our goal is to enable businesses to enhance customer engagement and uplift conversion rate (multifold) through hyper-personalized videos. As the global digital video advertising market is projected to skyrocket from $53.2 billion in 2021 to $712.6 billion by 2031, driven by a compelling CAGR of 29.6%, this data shows that consumers and brands increasingly valuing personalized experiences."- Said Pankaj K Arora, Co-Founder of Whilter.AI

Speaking on this Prashant Yadav, Co-Founder of Whilter.AI said - "We're enthusiastic about our upcoming expansion plans as they reflect our commitment to offering practical and effective solutions in personalized video creation. Our primary focus remains on advancing our solutions to ensure it delivers not just creative content, but also scalable and efficient solutions for our clients. We aim to extend the reach of our platform, enabling more businesses to leverage the power of personalized video in their marketing strategies."

The market for personalized video creation is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing demand for hyper-personalization in digital advertising. Recent studies indicate that the global digital video advertising market is expected to rise from $53.2 billion in 2021 to $712.6 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 29.6%. Consumers value personalized experiences, with 73% considering customer experience a key factor in their purchasing decisions. Whilter.AI is catering to this trend, serving early adopters in industries such as healthcare, BFSI, and fashion.

Whilter.AI targets the US and European markets for expansion, with strategic initiatives aimed at establishing a strong presence and offering its solutions to a global audience.

CMOs recognize the importance of engaging personalized visuals, but scaling video production is often time-consuming and expensive. To address this, Whilter.AI plans to enhance efficiency and reduce costs, making its solutions more accessible. By focusing on real-time delivery and affordability, the company aims to promote widespread adoption across various industries.

Whilter.AI's clients include leading brands from healthcare, fashion, automobiles, airlines, and more. The company’s marketing strategy combines direct engagement and partnerships with industry leaders, leveraging joint go-to-market initiatives and product integrations to reach new clients and markets.

