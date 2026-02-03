Why Netpoleon’s AccuKnox alliance signals a shift in Cloud Security across SAARC

Netpoleon India has announced a strategic partnership with AccuKnox India, a Zero Trust Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). The collaboration marks a significant expansion of Netpoleon’s cloud security portfolio across India and the SAARC region, as enterprises accelerate adoption of cloud-native and Zero Trust architectures.

Under the agreement, Netpoleon becomes the exclusive Value Added Distributor (VAD) for AccuKnox across India and SAARC countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The partnership is designed to strengthen channel-led growth, address regional compliance needs and help organisations secure modern cloud environments from development through production.

Securing Cloud-Native Transformation in South Asia

As digital transformation accelerates across South Asia, organisations are increasingly exposed to complex attack surfaces spanning containers, Kubernetes and multi-cloud environments. Through this partnership, Netpoleon will bring AccuKnox’s Code to Cognition platform to enterprises and critical infrastructure providers, enabling them to implement Zero Trust security at scale.

The joint offering focuses on protecting cloud-native workloads with real-time visibility, continuous monitoring and policy-driven enforcement across heterogeneous environments, while maintaining operational agility.

A Channel-First Go-to-Market Strategy

True to its distribution DNA, Netpoleon will drive the AccuKnox partnership through a 100% channel-centric model, empowering its ecosystem of resellers and managed security service providers (MSSPs). The strategy aims to accelerate pipeline creation, enhance partner enablement and deliver scalable cloud security outcomes across the region.

The collaboration is also designed to help partners address rising customer demand for Zero Trust architectures, compliance-ready security and runtime protection across DevSecOps workflows.

Compliance-First Security for Regulated Industries

A key pillar of the partnership is strong alignment with regional and global regulatory frameworks. The combined solution supports compliance with India’s DPDP Rules 2025, SEBI CSCRF, RBI Cyber Security Framework and CERT-In reporting mandates, as well as Bangladesh’s Personal Data Protection and Cyber Protection Ordinances. It also aligns with international standards such as ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II and PCI-DSS v4.0, particularly for BFSI and critical infrastructure sectors.

Leadership Perspectives

Nat Natraj, CEO & Co-Founder, AccuKnox, said, “We have a 100% commitment to a partner-based go-to-market model so we can deliver maximum value to customers. We are excited to leverage Netpoleon’s extensive market reach across India and the SAARC region, supported by over 200 resellers and MSSPs.”

Mohan Kumar T L, Director, Netpoleon India, added, “We are delighted to launch this partnership with AccuKnox. A 100% channel-driven approach has always been our core strength, and AccuKnox’s innovative CNAPP platform aligns perfectly with our mission to bring world-class security solutions to enterprises across India and the SAARC region.”

Strengthening Zero Trust Adoption at Scale

With this partnership, Netpoleon and AccuKnox aim to help enterprises move beyond fragmented security tools towards unified, Zero Trust-driven cloud protection. The collaboration reinforces Netpoleon’s position as a key cybersecurity enabler in South Asia while accelerating AccuKnox’s regional growth through a strong and scalable channel ecosystem.