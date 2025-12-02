Window Seagull 25 robotic cleaner brings new shift in home automation

Milagrow has introduced the Window Seagull 25, a robotic cleaner built to automate one of the more difficult household and commercial chores: maintaining clear glass surfaces. The device is designed for framed and frameless windows and can also handle smooth surfaces such as walls and wood.

Advertisment

The launch reflects rising interest in automated tools that reduce manual effort and improve safety, particularly in high-rise environments.

Intelligent navigation for complex surfaces

The Window Seagull 25 uses AI Path Planning to move across surfaces in N, Z or combined N+Z patterns. This helps the robot cover large panes, balconies and full-height windows with uniform movement.

A 360-degree navigation system supports detailed edge control. High-precision coupler sensors detect the boundaries of frameless windows and adjust the robot’s route to prevent falls while maintaining cleaning accuracy.

Advertisment

Multi-stage cleaning and patented spray technology

Milagrow has integrated its patented Dual Nozzle Tech, which distributes water evenly for consistent coverage. The approach is combined with a three-stage cleaning cycle: wipe, mop and wipe again.

The cleaner is secured to surfaces through 3000Pa suction, enabling it to hold up to 7kg while operating on vertical areas as high as 25 feet. A fall-proof design and safety rope provide additional protection during use in elevated locations.

The device supports several materials, including glass, tiles, marble, concrete, linoleum and wood. After completing its cycle, it returns automatically to its starting point.

Advertisment

Designed for everyday speed and convenience

According to the company, the Seagull 25 delivers results at a pace three times faster than the previous generation. Its four-sided microfibre mop has been developed to clean deeply without scratching, while the auto-sprinkler distributes water or cleaning fluid for a smooth finish.

Users can operate the robot through the SmartLife App, available in multiple Indian languages, to start, pause or monitor cleaning remotely. It also includes a full-function remote control for manual use.

Amit Gupta, S.V.P., Milagrow Humantech, said the focus behind the product was to simplify window maintenance and reduce risk for users across homes and offices.

Advertisment

Availability

The Milagrow Window Seagull 25 Robotic Window Cleaner is priced at Rs 39,990. It is available online through the company’s website and Amazon, and comes with a one-year standard warranty.

Read More:

CrowdStrike on empowering India’s channel partners for cybersecurity’s future

AI turns cybercrime autonomous: Trend Micro’s 2026 warning

Quick Heal version 26: anti-fraud, dark-web monitoring and partner growth

Advertisment

How Vultr is redefining Cloud for SMBs, developers and AI workloads