Wipro Forms Partnership with RELEX Solutions for Supply Chain

Wipro Limited, a technology services and consulting company, has announced a strategic partnership with RELEX Solutions, a provider specializing in unified supply chain and retail planning solutions.

Leveraging AI for Supply Chain Optimization

This partnership integrates Wipro’s extensive experience in the retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) sectors with RELEX’s AI-powered supply chain and retail planning platform. The platform is designed to help retailers, wholesalers, and consumer goods companies optimize demand forecasting, merchandise management, supply chain processes, and operations planning, driving increased sales, cost efficiency, and reduced waste across the value chain.

“Demand forecasting is crucial to retailers’ success,” said Srini Rajamani, SVP & Sector Head – Consumer and Life Sciences, Wipro Limited. “Yet, in today’s omnichannel retail environment, effective inventory planning is harder than ever before. Our clients are increasingly looking to us to help them leverage advanced technologies to better forecast and manage their supply chains. Through this partnership with RELEX, we will be able to deploy advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to help our joint retail and CPG clients stay ahead of market shifts and optimize their operations.”

RELEX’s AI-Based Platform Enhances Integrated Supply Chain Management

Comprehensive Supply Chain Management Across Distribution Channels

RELEX’s unified AI-powered platform provides fully integrated supply chain management across all distribution channels. The platform streamlines internal processes and strengthens collaboration with suppliers in areas like demand, availability, and resource planning.

Support for Merchandising and Operations

With capabilities in merchandising, inventory management, and operations planning, the platform ensures seamless data integration and real-time analytics, enhancing efficiency and profitability across the entire supply chain.

"Our partnership with Wipro will effectively support many retailers and consumer goods companies looking to centralize their retail and supply chain operations and be best positioned to anticipate, accurately predict and manage demand. Already, we’ve seen the success of our partnership with a major U.S. grocery wholesaler who has successfully deployed unified forecasting, replenishment, and space planning deployment, and has started to show measurable value, said Mikko Kärkkäinen, Co-founder and group CEO, of RELEX Solutions. “We look forward to driving real results for our joint clients with Wipro.”

