Wipro Launches TelcoAI360 to Enhance AI-Driven Telecom Operations

Wipro has introduced TelcoAI360, an AI-first Managed Services platform designed to help telecommunications companies optimize operations, reduce costs, and accelerate service delivery. By integrating AI-powered tools with Wipro’s domain expertise, the platform enables Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to streamline processes, automate workflows, and improve resource management.

Offered as an "as-a-Service" solution, TelcoAI360 features composable components, allowing CSPs to customize and deploy tailored solutions based on their specific requirements. Developed in collaboration with Wipro’s AI partner ecosystem and ServiceNow’s Telecommunications Industry Solutions suite, the platform aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience.

Key Capabilities of TelcoAI360

- Unified Platform Integration

- Supports seamless adoption within existing telecom architectures.

- Enhances market share growth through efficient technology integration.

- AI-Driven Network Optimization

- Improves network performance with intelligent automation and real-time monitoring.

- Enables predictive maintenance to prevent disruptions and boost service reliability.

- Integrated AI Security

- Provides real-time threat detection and fraud prevention mechanisms.

- Strengthens data protection and compliance with industry regulations.

- Customizable Customer Portals

- Delivers a seamless, branded user experience.

- Offers real-time insights into network performance and service quality.

- Standardized APIs for Seamless Operations

- Facilitates interoperability between different systems.

- Ensures compliance with industry standards for efficient service management.

- Cloud Interoperability and Scalability

- Enables telcos to scale infrastructure based on real-time demand.

- Supports multiple cloud environments for flexibility and cost efficiency.

- End-to-End Product Lifecycle Management

- Covers the entire lifecycle, including planning, deployment, and in-life management.

- Supports efficient product retirement and transition processes.

By leveraging AI-powered automation, predictive analytics, and cloud-native capabilities, TelcoAI360 aims to help telecom providers enhance service quality, reduce operational costs, and accelerate time-to-market for new products and services.

Lalit Kashyap, Sector Head – Communications, Media and Networks, Wipro Limited, said, “The launch of TelcoAI360 marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering telcos with future-ready network management solutions. Leveraging our AI-powered platforms and deep domain expertise, we are delivering an industry-first solution that redefines telecom operations with automation, security, and AI at scale.”



Rohit Batra, General Manager and Vice President for Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, and Technology at ServiceNow, said, "ServiceNow and Wipro have been collaborating to deliver on the shared commitment of building innovative, AI-enabled solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. Integrating ServiceNow’s Telecommunications industry solutions suite to bolster TelcoAI360, aims to break down silos across the value chain and improve decision-making with end-to-end service visibility and real-time network insights for telcos."

