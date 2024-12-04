Wipro Partners with Netskope to Enhance Cybersecurity

Wipro Limited, a technology services and consulting company, has announced a partnership with Netskope, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution provider. The collaboration aims to provide enterprises with an integrated service that enhances cybersecurity for people, processes, and technology investments.

CyberTransform Optimization Service

As part of this partnership, Wipro’s CyberTransform Optimization Service, powered by Netskope, will assess organizations’ existing cybersecurity and infrastructure investments. The service will offer consolidation strategies and cost-optimized methods to improve business performance and streamline security outcomes for global enterprises.

“Many organizations today face the challenge of managing application sprawl with distributed technologies in their cybersecurity operations,” said Saugat Sindhu, Global Head, Advisory Services, Cybersecurity and Risk Services, Wipro Limited. “Through this partnership with Netskope, we will be able to deliver tailored SASE business cases and comprehensive financial analyses, enabling our clients to optimize their cybersecurity spending and achieve superior performance outcomes. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and value for our enterprise clients.”

Wipro’s CyberTransform Optimization Service Utilizes Advanced Compliance and Analysis Tools

Integration of Wipro and Netskope Technologies

Wipro’s CyberTransform Optimization Service, in collaboration with Netskope, integrates advanced tools to enhance regulatory compliance and financial analysis for organizations.

The service leverages Wipro’s proprietary Automated Regulatory Compliance (ArC) system, which monitors updates to national and international regulations across industries. Additionally, it incorporates Netskope’s Valueskope platform, a SaaS-based solution that delivers detailed financial analyses and custom business case development to align cybersecurity strategies with business goals.

“Wipro CyberTransform SM Optimization Service, powered by Netskope, provides clients with a comprehensive view of SASE economic and productivity benefits for different network and security transformation scenarios, enabling them to make faster and better decisions to reach desired business outcomes,” said David Klippel, VP of Business Value Services, Netskope. “Netskope is pleased to extend its partnership with Wipro to enhance their Advisory and consulting service in optimizing cybersecurity and infrastructure cost and performance against strategic business outcomes.”

