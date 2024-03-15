WNS inaugurates new Delivery Centre in Hyderabad

WNS has recently unveiled the establishment of a new delivery center situated in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Integral to WNS's expansive global delivery network, this state-of-the-art facility is poised to concentrate on the development and deployment of industry-specific digital solutions.

With a primary focus on sectors such as Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, and High-Tech and Professional Services, the center aims to cater to diverse client requirements with tailored innovations.

Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and expertise, the Hyderabad center is strategically positioned to provide comprehensive support and solutions, enhancing operational efficiency and driving business growth for clients worldwide. This expansion underscores WNS's commitment to delivering exceptional services and staying at the forefront of digital transformation.

Through the establishment of this center, WNS reaffirms its dedication to fostering innovation, driving value, and meeting the evolving needs of its clientele across various industries.

On the occasion of the center’s inauguration, WNS’ Group CEO, Keshav R. Murugesh, said, “We are thrilled to announce our new delivery center in Hyderabad. This move showcases our commitment to delivering exceptional services, leveraging the city's skilled workforce and vibrant culture of innovation. The expansion allows WNS to enhance our tailored solutions, providing clients with the optimal mix of services, talent, location, and technology. Hyderabad's unique capabilities, supported by its skilled workforce and strong governmental backing, presents exciting opportunities for growth in the IT-BPM sector.”

Situated at Prestige Sky Tech, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, WNS' latest center adds to its expanding network across India. Hyderabad now joins an esteemed list of cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Indore, Mumbai, Nashik, Noida, Pune, and Vizag, where WNS has established its delivery centers.

This strategic expansion underscores WNS's commitment to leveraging diverse geographic locations and talent pools to cater to the needs of its clients effectively. With this new center, WNS aims to further strengthen its presence in the region and enhance its capacity to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional services across various industries.